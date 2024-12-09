Minister Solly Malatsi launches groundbreaking STEM lab at the University of Limpopo

Today, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi, launched a state-of-the-art STEM Lab at the University of Limpopo.

This facility, made possible through strategic partnerships with NEMISA, STEMpower, DHL, and other key stakeholders, will empower students and the surrounding community with critical digital and STEM-related skills, equipping them for a future driven by technology and innovation.

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - forms the backbone of the modern economy, driving technological advancements, innovation, and economic growth. By equipping young people with STEM skills, we are preparing them to excel in high- demand fields like artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi emphasized the lab’s transformative potential:

“This STEM Lab represents hope, progress, and opportunity. For the youth in Mamotintane, Ga-Motholo, Mankweng, and surrounding communities, it is a gateway to skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics. For educators, it is a chance to inspire the next generation of innovators. And for the unemployed, it is an opportunity to gain meaningful skills for employment or entrepreneurship.”

The lab is part of a broader initiative by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to expand access to affordable internet and devices, foster skills development, promote the productive use of technology, and position South Africa as a leading ICT investment destination.

The launch in Limpopo is one of several, with similar labs being established at Walter Sisulu University, King Hintsa TVET College, Ehlanzeni TVET College, and the Central University of Technology.

“This lab is not just a resource for the university but for the entire community. It is proof of what we can achieve when government, academia, and industry work together to create sustainable, scalable solutions for digital inclusion,” said Minister Malatsi.

The Minister further called on all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in creating opportunities for underserved communities through innovative education and skills development.

“Let us harness the power of STEM education to build a South Africa where technology serves as a bridge to inclusion and opportunity, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he concluded.

