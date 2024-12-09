MEC Isaac Sileku hands over bicycles to support community organisations in fight against GBV

On Saturday, 7 December 2024, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, along with the Hessequa Mayor, Grant Riddles, proudly handed over 20 bicycles to three community organisations. The recipients, Child Welfare SA (Heidelberg), ACVV (Riversdale), and Vondeling NAK Primary School (Witsand), provide vital services to women and children in their communities.

The handover, which took place at the Child Welfare Centre in Heidelberg, forms part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. This annual initiative underscores the Western Cape Government’s commitment to combating gender-based violence and child abuse, while highlighting the importance of mobility in enabling organisations to deliver essential support to vulnerable groups.

The bicycles will enhance the organisations’ ability to reach those in need by improving access to victims, facilitating the delivery of essential goods and services, and increasing their presence within communities.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sileku emphasised the importance of standing together against violence:

"Violence against women and children has no place in our society. As we commemorate 16 Days of Activism, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to protect and empower women and children. These bicycles will enable our partners to extend their reach and provide critical services to those who need them most. Together, we can create safer, more inclusive communities for all."

The Western Cape Government calls on every individual to play a role in combating violence against women and children. By taking a stand, offering support, and driving awareness, we can build a society that values and safeguards the wellbeing of all its residents.

