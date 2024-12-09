Submit Release
Public Service Commission commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day and hosts National Dialogue on building a corruption-free South Africa, 9 and 10 Dec

On the 9th December 2024, the South African government, led by the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), the Public Service Commission (PSC) and partners will join the world in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day. This event will be followed on 10 December by a second National Dialogue on building a corruption-free South Africa, following last year’s inaugural event.

The commemorative event and National Dialogue bring together government, business, civil society, academia and international organisations in a multi-sectoral initiative that aims to strengthen the existing corruption fighting mechanisms towards creating an accountable society and improving service delivery.  

International Anti-Corruption Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the impact and dangers of corruption and mobilising political will to tackle this global issue.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, MP is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Members of the media are invited to cover both events as follows:

Date:  Monday, 9th December 2024 and Tuesday, 10th December 2024 
Time: 08h00 for 09h00 
Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng

Notes to the editor:

The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is a multi-sectoral advisory body appointed by President Ramaphosa in August 2022 to oversee the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and to advise on the future of the country’s anti-corruption institutional architecture.

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy is a whole-of-society effort that envisions an ethical and accountable state, business and society characterised by high levels of transparency, integrity, and respect for the rule of law.

It promotes active citizenry that is empowered to hold leaders and organisations accountable. It foresees a state where all members of society have zero tolerance for corruption and commits all stakeholders and citizens to an anti-corruption compact.

Members of the media interested in covering the International Anti-Corruption Day and National Dialogue sessions are requested to forward their details to  bathabile@gcis.gov.za by 14h00 on the 8th December 2024.

Enquiries: 

Viktor Naidu, NACAC Head of Secretariat 
Cell: +27 76 374 1244

Humphrey Ramafoko, Public Services Commission Director for Communication and Information Services
Cell +27 82 782 1730

