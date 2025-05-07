Water and Sanitation urges responsible water use as dam levels decline in Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is urging the public to use water wisely and sparingly, as dam and water source levels across Mpumalanga Province begin to decrease ahead of the dry winter season.

According to the recent DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report, average dam levels in Mpumalanga dropped from 101.2% to 100.5%. Within the Water Management Areas (WMAs), the Limpopo-Olifants WMA decreased from 97.0% to 96.0%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA remained steady at 99.6%.

At the district level, Ehlanzeni recorded a slight improvement from 97.6% to 97.8%. However, both Gert Sibande and Nkangala districts experienced decreases, dropping from 102.0% to 101.4% and 103.2% to 101.7%, respectively.

In the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District, dam levels showed a mixed trend. Driekoppies Dam increased slightly from 94.5% to 95.0%, and Ohrigstad Dam rose from 77.2% to 77.8%. In contrast, Blyderivierpoort, Buffelskloof, and Kwena dams recorded slight declines, moving from 100.5% to 100.4%, 100.7% to 100.6%, and 101.1% to 100.8%, respectively. Several dams including Longmere (101.1%), Klipkopjes (100.0%), Witklip (100.4%), Primkop (101.1%), Da Gama (100.3%), and Inyaka (99.4%) remained unchanged. However, minor decreases were observed in Longmere, Klipkopjes, Witklip, and Kwena when compared to the previous week.

In the Gert Sibande District, most listed dams recorded drops in water levels. The exceptions were Morgenstond Dam, which improved from 98.8% to 99.8%, and Heyshope Dam, which remained unchanged at 101.0%. Grootdraai dropped from 104.7% to 102.9%, Nooitgedacht from 100.4% to 100.1%, Vygeboom from 101.5% to 100.9%, Jericho from 101.0% to 100.6%, and Westoe from 102.1% to 100.6%.

In the Nkangala District, Witbank Dam recorded an improvement from 98.5% to 100.1%, while other dams experienced declines. Middelburg Dam dropped from 97.7% to 93.9%, Loskop Dam from 103.5% to 102.1%, and Mkhombo Dam from 106.4% to 103.8%.

As water levels start to decrease, the Department urges all citizens to strengthen water conservation efforts. Although water storage figures remain relatively high, it is essential that South Africans do not become complacent. Every drop counts, and responsible water use is crucial to ensuring sustainable supply. Residents are encouraged to use water efficiently, fix household leaks promptly, report infrastructure issues, and protect water systems from theft and vandalism.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

#GovZAupdates