Florida Urgent Rescue Receives a $150,000 Matching Grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund

As Hurricane Helene barreled toward the coast, Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) was on the ground in Wakulla County evacuating animals directly in the path of the storm. Mrs. Weaver made a matching challenge grant that allowed FUR to buy a new transport van, which has been instrumental in saving hundreds of lives in hurricanes and other emergencies. Delores Barr Weaver has an extraordinary legacy of philanthropy in Northeast Florida since moving to Jacksonville as co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1993.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re incredibly grateful and honored to announce that Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) has received a $50,000 matching challenge grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund for each of the next three years, totaling $150,000. The grant will match donations to Florida Urgent Rescue 1:1, up to a total of $50,000 per year. This generous gift will extend FUR’s impact and help save the lives of more urgent animals.

This is the fourth grant Mrs. Weaver awarded to FUR. Mrs. Weaver helped fund FUR’s second and third trips to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Florida Urgent Rescue worked with partners from around the globe to help people and animals in danger. FUR conducted multiple rescue missions on the ground in Ukraine, evacuating refugees with their pets, moving injured animals to safety, and reuniting people with their stranded pets.

Mrs. Weaver later made a matching challenge grant that enabled FUR to buy a new transport van, which has been instrumental in saving hundreds of lives in numerous emergency situations, including Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton, in addition to four hoarding cases this year.

“Mrs. Weaver's support of nonprofit organizations in Northeast Florida has been truly inspiring, and this grant will allow FUR to save more urgent animals who wouldn't have a chance otherwise,” said Florida Urgent Rescue Founder and Executive Director Mike Merrill. “We are truly humbled by this incredible gift, and we appreciate her amazing support.”

About Florida Urgent Rescue

Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to saving urgent animals. In addition to rescuing animals in disasters, FUR is a foster-based rescue focusing on animals in danger in rural shelters. FUR has taken in a record number of major medical, special needs and cruelty cases this year.

Florida Urgent Rescue earned a Four-Star Rating on Charity Navigator with a score of 100%, the highest possible rating, and is a 2024 Top Rated Nonprofit on Great Nonprofits. FUR also received a 2024 Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency by GuideStar, which is awarded to less than 1/10th of 1% of all nonprofits. Florida Urgent Rescue is supported by a grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds. Learn more at www.floridaurgentrescue.org

About the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds

Delores Barr Weaver has an extraordinary legacy of philanthropy in Northeast Florida since moving to Jacksonville as co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1993. Since her historic gift of $50 million in 2012 establishing the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund, she has partnered with The Community Foundation on her philanthropy through numerous, multi-million dollar gifts, including the Foundation’s largestever gift of $61 million in 2023. She has established designated funds for more than four dozen nonprofits, including 20 that receive ongoing annual support through the Delores Barr Weaver Forever Event Fund, est. 2015. Today, her grantmaking exceeds $220 million, with support for more than 300 organizations in Northeast Florida and beyond.

About The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida (www.jaxcf.org), Florida’s oldest community foundation, works to stimulate philanthropy to build a better community. The Foundation helps donors invest their philanthropic gifts wisely, helps nonprofits serve the region effectively, and helps people come together to make the community a better place. Since its inception in 1964, the Foundation has received more than $1 billion in gifts and made more than $750 million in grants. For more information: www.jaxcf.org

