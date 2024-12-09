Governor Newsom appoints Adam Schiff to the U.S. Senate to complete remaining term ahead of full elected service

In October 2023, Governor Newsom appointed Butler — the former President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the U.S. Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein. Butler, a longtime senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, labor leader, and advocate for women and working people, was the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the U.S. Senate. She was also the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress in American history and the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

During her Senate tenure, Senator Butler championed policies to strengthen worker protections, raise wages, expand affordable housing, and create economic opportunities for all Californians.

The text of the Proclamation of Appointment for Senator-elect Schiff can be found here.