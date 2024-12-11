Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC Receives U.S. Patent for Revolutionary Low-Dose X-Ray Imaging System

Spatial resolution amongst different X-ray imaging modalities

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC (RTI) is proud to announce that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 for its groundbreaking low-dose X-ray imaging system. This patent covers the company's innovative methods using a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for various radiography applications, including intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D imaging, digital tomosynthesis, photon-counting computed tomography, PET, and SPECT.

This patent is a major milestone for RTI, solidifying the company's position as a leader in ultra-high-definition and cinematic NeoImaging™ technology. The low-dose X-ray imaging system being developed by RTI has the potential to revolutionize radiology, providing more accurate and detailed images, allowing real-time visualization, and significantly reducing patients' radiation exposure.

"We are thrilled to receive this patent for our low-dose X-ray imaging system," said Michael Sinsheimer, Chairman of RTI. "This technology has the potential to greatly improve the safety and effectiveness of dental and medical radiology. We believe this system has the potential to significantly revolutionize healthcare and beyond."

With this patent, RTI is poised to bring this breakthrough technology to the market and make a positive impact on the industry. The company is committed to continuing its research and development efforts to advance the capabilities of this system further and improve the overall patient experience.

For more information about Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC and its low-dose X-ray imaging system, please visit the company's website at www.neoimagingtech.com

Explaining NeoImaging

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.