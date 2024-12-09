Premio Introduces the CT-XRL02 Mini-ITX Motherboard To Update Its Industrial Motherboard Portfolio

CT-XRL02 Mini-ITX Motherboard Banner Premio Inc Brand Logo

Premio's latest mini-ITX motherboard, CT-XRL02, is the latest in its industrial board portfolio, bringing customizable solution for OEM system builders.

The PCIe Gen 4 golden finger expansion on this board allows OEMs to leverage the standard Mini-ITX form factor while integrating powerful customization options directly through the PCB.” — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc. A global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, adds its latest x86 Mini-ITX industrial motherboard, the CT-XRL02. Supported by 13th Gen Intel Processors, the CT-XRL02 combines powerful socket CPU performance, versatile connectivity, and a flexible PCIe Gen 4 expansion, making it a standout building block for OEMs developing cutting-edge industrial and embedded applications.

“With the CT-XRL02 Mini-ITX motherboard, Premio continues to push the boundaries of industrial computing by offering a highly flexible solution for OEM system builders,” said Dustin Seetoo, product of director marketing.

“The PCIe Gen 4 golden finger expansion on this board allows OEMs to leverage the standard Mini-ITX form factor while integrating powerful customization options directly through the PCB. With this, it opens new possibilities that allow customers an edge when crafting tailored solutions for demanding applications at the edge.”

Built around Intel’s Q670E chipset, the CT-XRL02 enables seamless processing and connectivity essential for complex edge AI and machine learning workloads that power today’s industry advancements. This ruggedized board is engineered to excel in applications that demand high-speed data processing and AI-based decision-making at the edge.

Key Features:

- 12th/13th Gen Intel Processor: Supports 12th/13th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP) for powerful and efficient performance.

- DDR4 Memory: Up to 64GB of high-capacity memory.

- Versatile I/O Options: Includes 3x 2.5 GbE LAN, 16-bit DIO, and multiple USB/serial COM connections to integrate seamlessly with IoT devices.

- Expansive M.2 Slots: M.2 B Key, E Key and M Key allow for versatile wireless connectivity and high-speed data storage.

- Multiple Display Outputs: Supports up to 3 independent multi-displays for data-rich visual environments.

Key Differentiator:

- PCIe Gen 4 Expansion: Golden finger PCIe expansion unlocks next-generation connectivity for high-speed applications, delivering an edge over traditional Mini-ITX solutions.

- PCB PCIe x16 can be configured with a riser card for OEM for multiple configurations (2 x8 PCIe or 1 x16 PCIe slots)

With its gold finger expansion, the CT-XRL02 stands out as the only motherboard on the market that offers a level of flexibility for high-speed add-on cards and accelerators. This feature extends the motherboard’s functionality, enabling OEMs and system integrators to incorporate GPUs or other add-on cards to significantly enhance customization and performance for edge computing applications.

In addition to this, its robust design ensures long-term durability and dependable operation in industrial computing settings. The CT-XRL02 excels in demanding environments requiring reliable performance, such as industrial manufacturing, industrial automation, smart retail and kiosks, and more.

The Premio CT-XRL02 Mini-ITX motherboard is available in Q4 of 2024. With this motherboard, OEM system builders now have a full selection of high-performance building blocks to help integrate into system level builds for faster time to market.

To learn more about Premio’s CT-XRL02 x86 Mini-ITX motherboard, contact out embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

