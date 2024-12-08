Cayetano, Pia: Over 500 cyclists join Pinay in Action's (PIA) biggest bike caravan in Tagum

PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2024 Over 500 cyclists join Pinay in Action's (PIA) biggest bike caravan in Tagum Team Pinay in Action (PIA) held its largest bike caravan to date in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, with over 500 cyclists participating in the event on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Cycling groups from Tagum and neighboring cities took part in the 25-kilometer route, which was designed for beginners, starting at the Tagum City Hall grounds. The event received strong support from local officials, including Vice Governor Oyo Uy and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy. Senator Pia Cayetano, known for her passion for biking, running, and advocating for sports, health, and wellness, used the PIA initiative to promote an active lifestyle and overall wellness. The bike caravan is just one of many programs she leads under PIA, which focuses on sports, health, and women's empowerment. Cyclists expressed their excitement and appreciation for the initiative, recognizing how it helps promote cycling as a hobby and encourages Filipino youth to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles. Wendell Ligad from Tagum City shared his gratitude to the senator, saying, "Nakakatulong ito sa mga bikers at sa iba para maging aktibo at maging socially aware na marami palang mga cyclist dito sa Tagum. We're so thankful na naabot sa Tagum ang ganitong event." Following successful events in Pampanga and Tarlac last month, Team PIA aims to expand its reach to other parts of the country to further promote Cayetano's advocacy for sustainable and healthy living. Mahigit 500 siklista, sumali sa pinakamalaking bike caravan ng Pinay in Action (PIA) sa Tagum Matagumpay na naisagawa ng Team Pinay in Action (PIA) ang kanilang pinakamalaking bike caravan sa Tagum City, Davao del Norte, nitong Sabado, December 7, 2024, kung saan mahigit 500 siklista ang nakisali. Nakibahagi ang iba't-ibang grupo ng mga siklista mula Tagum at mga kalapit na lungsod sa 25-kilometrong ruta na "beginner-friendly," na nagsimula sa Tagum City Hall. Suportado rin ng mga lokal na opisyal ang programa, kabilang sina Vice Governor Oyo Uy at Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy. Ang PIA Caravan ay isa sa mga programang itinataguyod ni Senador Pia Cayetano upang hikayatin ang mga Pilipino na magkaroon ng aktibong pamumuhay at mapabuti ang kanilang kalusugan. Kilala si Cayetano bilang isang sports advocate at dating atleta. Dagdag pa ng senador, ang PIA Caravan ay isang instrumento upang ma-isulong ang kahalagahan ng sports at wellness sa bansa. Malaki ang pasasalamat ng mga siklista mula Tagum kay Cayetano dahil sa pagdadala ng inisyatibong ito sa kanilang lungsod. Ayon sa kanila, makakatulong ito upang mas maraming kabataang Pilipino ang maengganyo sa pagbibisikleta at iba pang sports. "Nakakatulong ito sa mga bikers at sa iba para maging aktibo at maging socially aware na marami palang siklista dito sa Tagum. We're so thankful na naabot sa Tagum ang ganitong event," sabi ni Wendell Ligad, isang biker mula Tagum na nakiisa sa programa. Matapos ang mga matagumpay na PIA Caravan sa Pampanga at Tarlac noong nakaraang buwan, plano ng Team PIA na magtuloy-tuloy sa iba pang lugar sa bansa upang mas mapalaganap ang adbokasiya ni Cayetano para sa malusog at sustainable na pamumuhay.

