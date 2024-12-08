PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 7, 2024 Koko wants Panguil Bay bridge safety investigated Concerned about public safety, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called for a thorough investigation into alarming issues surrounding the Panguil Bay Bridge in Northern Mindanao. The bridge, which opened on September 27, 2024, has recently been reported to have developed potholes and depressions in its asphalt pavement. While the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has assured the public that the structural integrity of the bridge remains unaffected, Senator Pimentel remains concerned. The Panguil Bay Bridge, a 3.17-kilometer structure spanning the Panguil Bay, was constructed at a cost of PHP 7.37 billion. The project was undertaken by a South Korean firm, Namkwang Kukdong Gumgwang Joint Venture (NKG-JV). "The Panguil Bay Bridge is a vital asset for Northern Mindanao, and we must ensure its continued safety and functionality for the benefit of the communities it serves," Pimentel said. "Nakakabahala na ilang buwan pa lang, mayroon nang mga problema," he added. "Only in the Philippines. Sa ibang bansa, hindi ganyan. Bakit dito satin, ilang buwan lang lilitaw na ang cracks? Yan na ba ang standard natin sa mga tulay?" Pimentel lamented. Pimentel said a probe will help the government understand how this occurred to prevent similar incidents in the future, citing similar incidents in the past. Pimentel's concerns echo his previous statements in 2022, when he called for a Senate probe into the collapse of several bridges across the country. He cited the bridge that collapsed in Loay, Bohol that killed four people in April 2022. "The DPWH and the bridge's contractor owe the public an explanation. This is a vital infrastructure for Northern Mindanao, and we must ensure its safety and functionality for the benefit of the communities it serves," Pimentel said. "This is not just about repairing asphalt; it's about ensuring the structural integrity of a vital infrastructure project that serves a large and diverse population," Pimentel emphasized. He said there is a need to have a clear understanding of the factors contributing to these issues and implement robust solutions to prevent further damage and safeguard the safety of the traveling public.

