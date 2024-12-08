PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2024 Senator Pia leads bike caravan and advocates for health and inclusivity in Tagum Senator Pia Cayetano brought her advocacy for health, fitness, and inclusivity to Tagum City with a bike caravan on the weekend, inviting locals and visitors to join the event aimed at promoting sustainable transportation and outdoor exercise. "Ug ang objective nato is makauban ang atong mga taga-Tagum and neighboring areas na magbike-bike lang to celebrate good health and promote outdoors na mag-exercise ang mga tao using biking as a sustainable transportation," Cayetano shared in a radio interview on Friday, December 6, 2024. The bike caravan, part of Cayetano's long-running "Bike for Hope" initiative, started at the Tagum City Hall early Saturday morning. Participants, including beginners and experienced cyclists, completed a 25-kilometer route in a non-competitive, fun-filled atmosphere. "Basta reminder ko, ang purpose natin dito is we have fun. Hindi naman ito karera, so mag-respect lang tayo sa mga beginners natin na kaupod para ma-encourage man sila mag-bike," she said. Cayetano, who has been biking across the country for over 20 years, highlighted that her passion for cycling began during her first Senate campaign in 2003. Instead of traditional motorcades, she opted to bike to connect with communities. "Naging advocacy ko na yan, Bike for Hope. Wala pa ko plano mag-senador, naging part na yan sa pagsuroy-suroy ko," she said. The senator also took the opportunity to thank the local government of Tagum, led by Mayor Ray Uy, for supporting her health and wellness programs. "I'm always thankful to my local partners. Kung ako lang sa national, kulang, diba? Happy ko na naa ko support sa Tagum LGU to make this a reality," she said. Beyond cycling, Cayetano shared her commitment to programs that benefit women, children, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Recalling a past event in Tagum in 2017, she spoke of the Gabriel Symphony Multisport Celebration, which included activities for children with disabilities. "Close sa heart ko yan, na kahit PWD, maka-enjoy din sila ng sports. I'd love to resume that program," she said. With her years of involvement in health and fitness advocacy, Cayetano also promised to remain a strong partner of Tagum City in promoting wellness and inclusivity. As she said, "When you say inclusive, meaning ang atong mga PWDs, those with different disabilities, even seniors, naa ta programs for them. That's very important para sa ato tanan," she said. Senador Pia, ipinaglalaban ang inclusive sports sa pamamagitan ng Pinay in Action Kilala bilang tagapagtaguyod ng kalusugan at wellness, pati na rin bilang dating atleta, ipinaabot ni Senadora Pia Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng inclusive sports at aktibong pamumuhay para sa mas malusog na komunidad. Sa isang panayam sa radyo nitong December 6, ibinahagi ni Cayetano ang kanyang mga hakbang upang isama ang mga persons with disabilities (PWDs) sa kanyang mga sporting events. "When I have these sporting events, I also try na mag reach-out sa mga local office ng PWD para ma-share ang joy natin sa sports and living healthy life," sabi niya. Dahil sa kanyang hilig sa pagbibisikleta at pagtakbo, halos 20 taon nang pinapalaganap ng senadora ang kaniyan adbokasiya sa pang wellness sa pamamagitan ng kanyang "passion for sports." "For 20 years, my passion is biking and running. So my way of visiting the different places sa ating bansa is to bike or to run. That's been my habit for almost two decades," sabi ni Cayetano. Bilang bahagi ng kanyang adbokasiya, itinataguyod ni Cayetano ang nalalapit na Pinay in Action (PIA) Bike Caravan sa Tagum, Davao del Norte, kung saan magbibisikleta ang mga kalahok sa 25-kilometrong ruta. Isa lamang ito sa maraming programa ng Pinay in Action (PIA) na nakatuon sa sports, kalusugan, at women empowerment. Sa panayam, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagiging aktibo mula pagkabata, na may malaki umanong epekto sa kalusugan sa hinaharap. "I truly believe na when they say healthy body-healthy mind, it's really interconnected," sabi niya. "For me, [dapat] i-cultivate talaga ang interest ng pagiging active sa mga bata pa lang because ang mga problems pag tanda [na] related sa health would also be a product nung lifestyle nila nung bata. That's my dream for every child--na madiscover na happy siya sa sports," dagdag niya. Ipinunto rin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagbibisikleta bilang isang praktikal na paraan ng transportasyon, ehersisyo, at sport. "It's my hope that with this PIA Bike Caravan, ma-promote natin na the use of a bike is multi-dimensional. Some [use it] for practical purposes, pero others will do it as a sport," sabi niya. "You don't have to be a professional biker. Ang importante is maka-join ka to be part of this movement for sustainable transportation, healthy living, commitment to exercise, and also safety on the roads," dagdag ng senador. Sa pamamagitan ng Pinay in Action, patuloy na nangunguna si Cayetano sa mga inisyatiba hindi lang sa pagbibisikleta, kundi pati na rin sa iba pang sports tulad ng football, volleyball, at pagtakbo. Ayon kay Cayetano, malaking hakbang ito upang hikayatin ang mas maraming Pilipino -- lalo na ang mga kababaihan at mga bata -- na yakapin ang malusog na pamumuhay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.