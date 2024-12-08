PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2024 Gatchalian flags shortage of more than 7,000 'special needs education' teachers Public schools nationwide are facing a shortage of more than 7,000 special needs education (SNED) teachers, Senator Win Gatchalian flagged. During an oversight review of Republic Act No. 11650, also known as Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act, Gatchalian raised that there is an estimated shortfall of 7,651 SNED teachers based on public school enrollment for School Year (SY) 2023-2024. To date, there are only 5,147 SNED teachers, while there are 323,344 learners with disabilities aged two to 17 enrolled for SY 2023-2024. "One of the challenges in implementing inclusive education is the supply of qualified teachers. The intention is to address the supply issues in terms of teachers with knowledge in special needs education," Gatchalian said. The lawmaker urged the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to work closely together to ensure the availability of qualified SNED teachers. Republic Act No. 11650 institutes the policy of inclusion in all public and private early and basic education schools. These schools are mandated to ensure that all learners with disabilities have equitable access to quality education, such that no learner shall be denied admission on the basis of disability. The law also aims to train and equip teachers and school personnel in the care, development, education, and advancement of learners with disabilities. Under the law, the DepEd is mandated to collaborate with the CHED to ensure that updated courses on inclusive education, which respond to the diverse needs of learners with disabilities, are included in bachelor of elementary or secondary education programs. Republic Act No. 11650 also mandates the development of a scholarship program for in-service teachers to pursue required master's degree units in special needs education, inclusive education, or related courses. Grantees will be required to fulfill a return service obligation within the DepEd. "The reason why we wanted to come up with a scholarship program is precisely to address the shortfall, because moving forward, as we encourage more parents to send their children to school and as we implement the Child-Find System, we will see an uptick in enrollment and we have to make sure that we have teachers who are trained in special needs education," said Gatchalian, sponsor and co-author of Republic Act No. 11650. Kakulangan ng higit 7,000 na 'special needs education' teachers pinuna ni Gatchalian Pinuna ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kakulangan ng mahigit 7,000 special needs education (SNED) teachers sa isang pagdinig na sumuri sa pagpapatupad ng inclusive education para sa mga learners with disabilities o mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Sa naturang pagdinig hinggil sa oversight review ng Republic Act No. 11650 o ang 'Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act.', binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang kakulangan ng 7,651 SNED teachers batay sa public school enrollment para sa School Year (SY) 2023-2024. Sa kasalukuyan, meron lamang 5,147 na mga SNED teachers, samantalang umabot sa 323,344 learners with disabilities na may edad na dalawa hanggang 17 ang nag-enroll noong SY 2023-2024. "Isa sa mga hamon sa pagpapatupad ng inclusive education ang pagtiyak na may sapat at kwalipikado tayong mga guro. Intensyon nating tugunan ang mga isyu na may kinalaman sa kakulangan ng mga gurong may kaalaman o eksperto sa special needs education," ani Gatchalian. Kasunod nito, hinimok ni Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) at ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na magtulungan upang matiyak ang pagkakaroon ng mga kwalipikadong SNED teachers. Ginawang institutionalized ng Republic Act No. 11650 ang policy of inclusion sa lahat ng pampubliko at pribadong early at basic education schools. Mandato sa mga paaralang ito na tiyakin ang equitable access sa dekalidad na edukasyon para sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Sa ilalim ng batas, walang mag-aaral ang mapagkakaitan ng oportunidad na makapasok sa isang paaralan dahil lamang sa kanyang kapansanan. Layon din ng batas na bigyan ng pagsasanay ang mga guro at school personnel sa pangangalaga at edukasyon ng mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Minamandato ng batas sa DepEd na makipag-ugnayan sa CHED upang matiyak na ang mga programang bachelor of elementary o secondary education ay may mga kurso sa inclusive education. Nakasaad din sa batas ang pagkakaroon ng scholarship program para sa mga in-service teachers na kukuha ng mga kurso sa mga required master's degree units sa special needs education, inclusive education, at iba pang related courses. Kapalit nito, kakailanganin ng mga benepisyaryo ng programa na tumupad ng return service sa DepEd. "Isinulong natin ang pagkakaroon ng scholarship program upang tugunan ang kakulangan sa mga guro. Habang hinihikayat natin ang mas maraming magulang na papasukin ang kanilang mga anak sa paaralan at habang ipinatutupad natin ang Child-Find System, makikita natin ang pagtaas ng enrollment rate. Kailangang tiyakin nating may sapat tayong bilang ng gurong may kasanayan sa special needs education," ani Gatchalian, sponsor at co-author ng Republic Act No. 11650.

