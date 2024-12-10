The Malta Opus to be Launched – The First of Its Kind to Commemorate an Entire Country

The Malta Opus will define Malta and what it means to be Maltese, capturing the essence of its history, culture, and identity.

The Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, announced The Malta Opus, an extraordinary book within the OPUS Collection.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, announced The Malta Opus, an extraordinary book within the OPUS Collection, which will be the first to commemorate an entire country. It will be available for purchase at the beginning of 2025. This OPUS will be the largest book ever created to celebrate a country, with a Marquee edition weighing over 38 kilograms.

Minister Owen Bonnici described The Malta Opus as an outstanding tribute that uniquely narrates the story, culture, and identity of Malta. He emphasized that this project would not only be a testament to Malta’s past and present but also to the future of Maltese heritage.

“The Malta Opus is more than a book; it is a journey into the heart of the Maltese Islands, featuring exclusive interviews, new photography capturing the unique beauty of our country, and precious archival material that make it a definitive and enduring collection of the essence of Malta,” said Minister Bonnici.

Professor Victor Grech, the Chief Editor of the project, averred:

“This OPUS will define Malta and what it means to be Maltese, capturing the essence of our history, culture, and identity in a way never seen before. It will serve as an eternal testament to the resilience, creativity, and unique spirit that unites us as a nation.”

The Malta Opus continues the proud tradition of OPUS publications, each celebrating “Greatness immortalized greatly.” This special edition will showcase Malta's extraordinary history and culture, both past and present, in a large-format, beautifully bound volume that will be both a work of art and a definitive record of Malta’s unique history. Readers are invited with a simple but profound message: “Visit Malta, page by page.”

Three unique physical editions of The Malta Opus will be released. The Marquee and Classic editions will be bound in the finest leather, housed in a handcrafted case, and feature gilded red edges. A third, smaller edition will also be available. A 50-page version will be freely accessible to the public in electronic format.

The project will not only display artistic beauty but will also offer a social contribution. Copy number 001 of The Malta Opus will be auctioned in 2025, with all proceeds donated to the charities Beating Hearts Malta and Save and Support Trust. Other Maltese charities will benefit from future projects.

Daniel Cuschieri, Director of Opus Malta, said: “I believe that Malta is the perfect starting point for OPUS to expand its genre. This project is a story of courage, perseverance, resilience, and love.”

The project is a result of collaboration between government entities, the Malta Council for the Arts, National Celebrations Festivals, and MCAST, along with contributions from experts like architect James Bonnici Camilleri and Daniel Zahra.

Karl Fowler, CEO of OPUS, commented: “This OPUS is the first to celebrate a country. With the passion and guidance of Prof. Victor Grech, this project will inspire people of all ages.”

Daniel Cuschieri shared: “I have been a follower of the OPUS brand for many years, particularly after the Manchester United Opus. In July, I met with Karl and discussed with him the idea of creating an OPUS about a country. I told him that Malta was the perfect starting point for the brand to expand its genre. Since gaining approval, the team has been working tirelessly alongside government entities to bring this project to fruition. We are eager to create educational and beautiful stories from around the world, made by us Maltese and in Malta.”

Karl Fowler, CEO of OPUS, said: “We are truly excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Daniel and his team, leading to the expansion of the OPUS brand in Malta. Daniel’s passion for unique storytelling and his commercial expertise make this a fun and successful collaboration.”

For more information, visit www.thisisopus.com/malta and www.maltaopus.com

The Malta Opus project would not have been possible without the incredible support and involvement of Daniel Zahra, Director and CEO of the Danzah , as well as architect James Bonnici Camilleri.

