Storytelling Charts Now Enhanced with AI Features to Streamline Presentation Creation and Design

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Model Hackers today announced an update to Storytelling Charts, a free PowerPoint plugin introduced in November 2024.The new version incorporates AI-driven capabilities aimed at increasing efficiency in slide production, improving presentation design, and supporting content creation processes.New AI-Driven CapabilitiesAccelerated Slide Production: AI-generated visual elements help reduce manual tasks.Enhanced Presentation Designs: Users receive layout and style suggestions informed by AI to maintain consistency and visual clarity.Refined Content Quality: AI insights assist in shaping messaging that aligns with user objectives and branding standards.Core Features Retained and ExpandedStorytelling Charts continues to offer features at no cost, including:PowerPoint Integration: Seamless compatibility with Microsoft PowerPoint ensures straightforward editing and sharing.Advanced Charting Tools: Automated charts, such as Gantt, Waterfall, and Mekko, remain accessible alongside customizable templates and color palettes.User-Friendly Interface: The design supports a wide range of professionals, from consultants and analysts to educators and marketing teams.Commitment to Accessibility and Innovation“By adding AI capabilities to Storytelling Charts, we are maintaining our focus on providing accessible tools that support the creation of effective presentations,” said Sam Schreim, Managing Partner of Business Model Hackers. “This update reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex tasks.”AvailabilityThe updated Storytelling Charts plugin will be released first to existing users, who will receive priority access to the new AI features. New users may sign up for a waitlist at storytellingcharts.com and will be notified as additional access becomes available. Storytelling Charts is compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint on Windows and Mac platforms.About Business Model HackersBusiness Model Hackers provides software and SaaS solutions designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners address complex challenges. By leveraging AI and user-focused technology, the company seeks to enhance productivity and support informed decision-making.

