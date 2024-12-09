AI Caregiving Solution Aims to Keep Thousands of Belgian Seniors Thriving at Home, Redefining Senior Care in Europe

Financé par l’Union européenne - NextGenerationEU Wallonie familles santé handicap AVIQ Wallonie Relance

Belgium-U.S. Collaboration Between AiDiDom and Care Daily Launches AI Caregiver 'Jeremi' in Wallonia to Reduce Costs for Government Healthcare Systems

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiDiDom, a consortium representing three of the largest home care federations in Wallonia, Belgium, has partnered with Care Daily, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) caregiving solutions, to revolutionize senior care in Europe with the launch of 'Jeremi', an AI Virtual Caregiver powered by Care Daily’s patented open AI Platform.

Jeremi connects the largest alliance of AgeTech and HealthTech products to deliver personalized care at home, helping professional and family caregivers prioritize attention, predict needs, and protect seniors with real-time insights and proactive alerts. These intelligent services enhance safety and well-being for seniors, reducing the need for costly transitions to senior living facilities.

Funded by the EU and the Walloon government, Jeremi is a groundbreaking solution designed to help seniors maintain their independence and stay safe at home for as long as possible, avoiding costly moves to senior care facilities.

To achieve this, Jeremi leverages Care Daily’s industry-leading AI Caregiving Platform, which uniquely monitors Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) in each senior’s home and detects unexpected changes in patterns. Jeremi delivers actionable insights and timely alerts to professional caregivers, families, and a central call station, and is designed to prioritize privacy and dignity while ensuring effective and responsive support.

“Care Daily’s open AI Platform empowers brands like AiDiDom to deliver personalized solutions like Jeremi," said David Moss, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Daily. "Jeremi, a Virtual AI Caregiver, uses discreet, privacy-focused sensors to monitor trends and alert families to potential issues at home. It fills in over 80% of the time when human caregivers are unavailable, prioritizes staff attention, enhances safety, and helps seniors stay in their own homes longer with the personalized support they need.”

Jeremi offers a range of features designed to enhance caregiving:

• Automatic fall detection and geolocation, both at home and outdoors.

• Alerts for significant lifestyle changes, such as prolonged absence from a room or extended stays in the bathroom.

• Emergency call functionality with direct voice communication to a 24/7 central call station.

• Integration with wearable devices, such as watches or pendants, for customized support.

"Jeremi exemplifies our mission to digitize home care with an industry-leading open AI Platform, creating a seamless connection between beneficiaries, care providers, and families," said Sandra Schnock, Project Manager of AiDiDom. "By leveraging the open AI Platform, we offer not just a service, but a discreet and reliable companion that promotes autonomy, strengthens care plans, and provides respite for loved ones."

Jeremi’s deployment includes professional installation, tailored device recommendations, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring it is fully integrated into each user’s home environment.

This partnership reflects a strategic shift in the HealthTech and AgeTech market, emphasizing personalization and interoperability to meet the growing demands of senior care.

About AiDiDom

AiDiDom is a consortium uniting three of the largest home care federations in Wallonia: Accoord, Fedom, and Codef. These organizations support home care services and coordination centers across Wallonia, with a shared commitment to preserving quality of life and autonomy for beneficiaries.

• Accoord: A federation of 11 home care and assistance centers prioritizing patient choice and holistic care.

• Fedom: Represents 10 home assistance services with over 3,200 professionals providing high-quality, compliant care throughout Wallonia.

• Codef: A federation supporting over 550 nonprofit organizations, offering resources to enhance their impact on community needs.

About Care Daily

Care Daily, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company specializing in family-centric caregiving technologies. Its patented open AI Platform connects individuals with AI virtual caregivers, bringing together multi-generational families and professionals to improve care.

The platform integrates the largest alliance of home-focused HealthTech and AgeTech sensing products to analyze lifestyle patterns and detect unexpected changes, enhancing safety and operational efficiency in homes and communities. Supported by $8 million in funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), Care Daily's AI Caregiver services are scientifically proven to reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality in family caregivers of individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Care Daily’s white-label solutions empower leading service providers to integrate products and deliver personalized healthcare for seniors and their families while optimizing staff efficiency under their own brands. Learn more at www.CareDaily.ai.

