The Picklr Canada Launches Premiere Indoor Pickleball Franchise

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Picklr , North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, announced its first international expansion into Canada through its master franchisee, Winnipeg-based TPC Development Corporation (TPC). This strategic partnership plans to open more than 65 new indoor pickleball clubs in Canada to meet the needs of a rapidly growing pickleball community.“With more than 400 Picklr locations already sold across nearly every state in the U.S., and with the sport’s popularity continuing to explode on both sides of the border, expanding to Canada was a no-brainer,” says Jonathan Fornaci, Utah-based president and chief operating officer at The Picklr. “Partnering with TPC brings a wealth of experience to the table. Led by a proven executive team, TPC recognized the adoption rate of pickleball in Canada was approaching the same accelerated trajectory as in the US. We are thrilled that Canadian players of all ages will soon benefit from the industry-leading premier indoor pickleball playing experience.”According to a recent report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for the last three years, with nearly 40 million participants. Nearly 30 per cent of all players are now in the 18-34 age bracket. There are an estimated two million active picklers in Canada and while participation rates lag those in the U.S. by several years, the trend lines are moving along the same trajectory.The first Picklr franchise in Canada will open in 2025 as interest in franchise opportunities across the country has far exceeded initial expectations. Over the next five years, it’s expected The Picklr Canada franchisees will develop more than 500 courts at 65 facilities occupying more than two million square feet of light industrial and retail space across the country.The Canadian expansion is being facilitated by TPC Development Corp., the master franchisee of The Picklr in Canada. Bernie Plett, Winnipeg-based CEO of TPC, says The Picklr has established a clear “first-mover advantage” in the fast-growing market. TPC recently acquired the exclusive rights to develop, open, operate and sub-franchise all of The Picklr Canada clubs from coast to coast, excluding Quebec. The plan is to open 65 locations across British Columbia, Albert, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic and Northern Canada by 2030.A typical Picklr Club features between 8 and 14 indoor courts, dependent on real estate availability and lease rates for appropriate properties, size of the local pickleball community and several other factors. A population of 100,000 that meets a threshold mean income level would normally support a Picklr Club. This proven franchise model unlocks exciting business opportunities for local sub-franchisees across over 50 Canadian cities with many larger metropolitan areas expected to support multiple Picklr locations.The Picklr is now one of the largest tenants of commercial and retail space in the U.S, and Canadian franchisees are expected to consume over 2 million square feet of high quality industrial and retail space over the next 5 years. “Picklr Franchisees receive support identifying, leasing and constructing the finest indoor facilities on the market.” commented Chris Walker, Chief Development Officer, Picklr Inc. “Our proprietary location selection tools, construction experience and partnerships with industry leading commercial real estate partners Colliers International and JLL help unlock locations that others may not be able to access.”The Picklr Canada will deliver the most consistent high-end courts available in Canada and is planning to host top tier professional and amateur competitions across the country in partnership with the Canadian National Pickleball League and future events on the PPA Tour.ABOUT THE PICKLR:The Picklr is North America’s fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 400 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr and The Picklr Canada on all social media platforms for news on locations and tournaments, or visit thepicklr.com/franchise to learn more about owning a franchise.

