2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix successfully concluded today

MACAU, December 8 - The 2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, organized by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Limited, took place today at the Coloane Karting Track, featuring different race categories of the IAME Asia Final 2024 and the AAMC Karting Championship Round 8, as well as the KZ Class and the Sands Cup.

Race First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sands Cup WONG Chi Him (MAC) WAN Chio Ut (MAC) WAN Chio Iat (MAC) CHOI Chi Neng (MAC) Chris LU (MAC) Cadet Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix Nuvolini MANY (ITA) HAN Yuchen (CHN) KWONG Mason Alexander (HKG) -- -- Cadet Class - for IAME Asia Final 2024 Nuvolini MANY (ITA) HAN Yuchen (CHN) KWONG Mason Alexander (HKG) John HAN (HKG) FAN Kaiwen (USA) Junior Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix Porsche ANUCHATKUL (THA) Andrea GALIMBERTI (ITA) SEKIGUCHI Shun (JPN) -- -- Junior Class - for IAME Asia Final 2024 Porsche ANUCHATKUL (THA) Andrea GALIMBERTI (ITA) SEKIGUCHI Shun (JPN) Mark ZVARICH (THA) Zarief RAYQAL (MYS) X30 Junior Class - for AAMC Karting Championship (Round 8) LAO Si Lun Vernice (MAC) YEUNG Hou Sam (MAC) CHONG Ian Ip (MAC) -- -- Senior Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix Ruben Moya LOPEZ (ESP) YU Ka Po (HKG) Prassetyo HARDJA (IDN) -- -- Senior Class - for IAME Asia Final 2024 Ruben Moya LOPEZ (ESP) YU Ka Po (HKG) Prassetyo HARDJA (IDN) LIN Jingxuan (CHN) CHAN Yu Tsai (HKG) X30 Senior Class - for AAMC Karting Championship (Round 8) LIAO Yan Yik (HKG) -- -- -- -- Master Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix CHEN Pengyuan (CHN) Luke Joshua ARMSTRONG (SGP) ZHANG Jiayu (CHN) -- -- Master Class - for IAME Asia Final 2024 CHEN Pengyuan (CHN) Luke Joshua ARMSTRONG (SGP) ZHANG Jiayu (CHN) HUANG Shiwen (CHN) CAO Muhua (CHN) X30 Veteran Class - for AAMC Karting Championship (Round 8) O Leong (MAC) LEUNG Wai Ming (HKG) -- -- -- KZ Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix CHEONG Man Hei (MAC) CHAN Cheuk Hin (HKG) WONG Shing Hon (HKG) -- -- KZ Master Class - for Macau International Kart Grand Prix WONG Shing Hon (HKG) Asbjoern ROLFING (CHN) CHEONG Pang (MAC) -- --

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the different categories after the races finished. Guests included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Roberto Carlos Osório, President of Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Limited; Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Filippo Fagnani, Chief Executive Officer of IAME; Marco Moretti, Chief Financial Officer of IAME.

