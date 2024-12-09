ASAP Semiconductor Announces Its Newly Established Status as an Approved Supplier for De Havilland Canada

ASAP Semiconductor

California-based aerospace and aviation parts distributor ASAP Semiconductor announces its status as an approved supplier for De Havilland Canada.

We are excited to strengthen our relationship with De Havilland, offering cost-effective solutions and seamless support to meet their evolving aviation needs and business objectives.” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor, a California-based distributor of aerospace, defense, and industrial parts, announced today its new status as an approved supplier for De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (DHC). This milestone signifies a strengthened relationship between the two companies, ASAP Semiconductor moving forward with a commitment to support De Havilland’s operational requirements with streamlined fulfillment services and custom procurement solutions.

De Havilland is an established name in aviation, renowned for the range of commercial and military aircraft models that it has developed over the years. While the manufacturer is most well-known for the Dash 8 turboprop-powered series that finds popularity in the regional market, De Havilland also produces several amphibious and utility models that are notable for being versatile, fuel-efficient, and optimized for challenging conditions. In recent years, the company has set its focus on establishing its newest Alberta facility for manufacturing the Twin Otter, Dash 8, and DHC-515 aircraft, with plans to be operational as soon as 2027. As De Havilland executes its various objectives and faces heightened requirements, ASAP Semiconductor states that it will aim to offer its procurement services with the goal of expediting fulfillment, reducing costs, and alleviating logistic complexities that are often associated with purchasing.

ASAP Semiconductor is a solution-based systems integrator that has been in operation since 2009, specializing in custom procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management services. Leveraging data intelligence and a team of trained sales representatives to meet diverse needs, the distributor has established a customer base that includes air carriers, contract manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), repair stations, FAA operators, and others. Currently, ASAP Semiconductor has focused on strengthening key industry relationships in commercial aviation and beyond, operating with a customer-centric approach to business and a standing commitment to simplifying fulfillment as a strategic purchasing arm.

This approval as a supplier for De Havilland Canada represents a significant development for ASAP Semiconductor, with the distributor affirming its role in delivering enhanced support for De Havilland’s ongoing operations and projects, as well as a dedication to efficient service that fully aligns with the manufacturer’s demands. Working with an approved supplier offers numerous advantages to manufacturers, as they are rigorously vetted to verify full adherence to high standards of quality, timeliness, and reliability in fulfilling procurement needs. This can ensure a more streamlined and dependable supply chain with minimized delays, mitigated risk, and more cost-effective solutions. By providing quality-assured components that align with De Havilland’s rigorous standards, ASAP Semiconductor will play a role in supporting the manufacturer’s strategic objectives.

Moving forward, ASAP Semiconductor will continue to expand its presence within aerospace and aviation market sectors, remaining fully dedicated to offering its customers highly dependable services and top-tier products. The company looks forward to a productive and enduring relationship with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, contributing to the continued success and innovation of a prominent name in global aviation.

About ASAP Semiconductor

Established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor specializing in aerospace, aviation, defense, marine, electronic, and IT hardware components. Catering to a diverse customer base, including the US Department of Defense, allied nations, Fortune 1000 companies, original equipment manufacturers, and major air carriers, the company is highly regarded for its expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance, and exceptional customer service. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and its offerings, visit https://www.asapsemi.com/.

