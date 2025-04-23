Fasteners 360 Diversifies Its Selection of Aerospace Standard Parts with More NAS, MS, and BAC Standard Options

Fasteners 360

ASAP Semiconductor reveals efforts to stock Fasteners 360 with an expanded range of aerospace standard items, focusing on NAS, MS, and BAC part numbers.

We aim to deliver more value and efficiency to our customers, connecting them with quality-assured options that meet demanding aerospace standards and specifications.” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor revealed today its effort to carry out an expansion of aerospace standard part numbers that are to be available through Fasteners 360, a move that aligns with growing customer requisitions for components adhering to National Aerospace Standard (NAS), Military Standard (MS), and Boeing Aircraft Company (BAC) standards and specifications. With a rising volume of requirements faced across defense and commercial aviation markets, the distributor is responding with a data-backed inventory diversification strategy that coincides with enhancements to the Fasteners 360 purchasing platform for improved searchability and sourcing efficiency.

As a California-based distributor, ASAP Semiconductor serves a global customer base that includes commercial airlines, defense contractors, MRO facilities, government agencies, and other industry professionals. Leveraging a suite of specialized websites that cater to specific industries and verticals, the distributor aims to promote more seamless access to quality-assured parts that meet diverse operational demands. Through Fasteners 360, customers are specifically connected with a diverse collection of aircraft fasteners, aircraft bearings, FAA-PMA parts, and other various aviation products that are sourced from a global network of vetted manufacturers and suppliers.

Demand for standardized aircraft parts has surged alongside general industry growth in recent years, a result of factors like rising global air travel, aging fleets that demand retrofitting and replacements, strengthening industry regulations, and more. MS, NAS, and BAC standard parts have remained central to procurement efforts pertaining to assembly and MRO activities as well, a result of their widespread application and adherence to the rigid requirements of commercial and military operations. For example, the continued expansion of Boeing fleets in commercial settings with the further delivery of ordered aircraft is causing a rise in requirements for BAC standard parts that are compatible with their platforms. Meanwhile, rising defense budgets and rising global concern over defense readiness in the face of conflict has also spurred the need for MIL-SPEC and MS part numbers that meet US Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Standardization Program (DSP) specifications. Recognizing that customers desire reliable access to these items in the face of supply chain issues and market instability, ASAP Semiconductor states that it is moving forward with the goal of consolidating more options under Fasteners 360 so customers can reduce the amount of platforms necessary for fulfillment.

The expansion of these offerings is deeply driven by ASAP Semiconductor’s commitment to carrying out strategic inventory management by leveraging data. Through the careful analysis of buying patterns, market trends, program demands, and evolving specifications, the distributor attests that it will be refining Fasteners 360’s catalog to reflect current market needs. As stated by the distributor, these predictive efforts support a larger objective of providing encompassing fulfillment options for time and cost savings, which it states is becoming increasingly important during this time.

In tandem with this project, ASAP Semiconductor is simultaneously seeking to enhance Fasteners 360's user experience by revamping the website’s procurement resources and functionality in accordance with new listings. Examples of features will include advanced search tools that allow customers to locate aerospace standard parts by ATA chapters, Federal Supply Classes (FSCs), and other refined search parameters, providing multiple means to find requirements. Users will also find expanded product catalogs for NAS, MS, and BAC standard parts, enabling streamlined access to specific item collections and reference data for making more confident sourcing decisions.

Internally, ASAP Semiconductor is also setting a focus on further developing its fulfillment service capabilities to support this elevated demand by hiring and bringing on new account representatives and support staff. These representatives will handle procurement services and inquiries across purchasing platforms like Fasteners 360, strengthening the distributor’s commitment to timely fulfillment and one-on-one support options.

“Our current investment in Fasteners 360 reflects an element of our broader strategy of doing business,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “We aim to deliver more value and efficiency to our customers, connecting them with quality-assured options that meet demanding aerospace standards and specifications.”

As ASAP Semiconductor continues to enhance platform usability, elevate fulfillment efficiency, and refine its selection based on ongoing data analytics, customers can expect Fasteners 360 to be refined with solutions for mission-critical operations and routine projects alike. As more updates are made to the purchasing platform, announcements will be shared on news outlets. For more information about Fasteners 360 and its latest inventory updates, please visit https://www.fasteners-360.com.

About Fasteners 360

Owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, Fasteners 360 is a purchasing platform that caters to customers seeking reliable sourcing options for aircraft fasteners, bearings, FAA-PMA parts, and other aviation products that find use in assembly, MRO operations, and beyond. All orders placed through the website are processed and fulfilled by ASAP Semiconductor, with customer support available for quote requests and sourcing assistance. To learn more about available offerings and services, visit the website today or get in touch with staff by phone or email.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.