Syria: ICRC is calling for safe humanitarian access and protection of civilians

Damascus (ICRC) — Our teams in Syria, including in Damascus, have been closely monitoring the fast-evolving security and humanitarian situation in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is responding wherever possible, with further efforts underway, as hundreds of thousands of people need care and humanitarian assistance. We call on all parties to urgently enable safe and unhindered access for medical and humanitarian workers to reach those in need, to protect civilians, and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Since 1967, the ICRC has served communities in Syria. Helping those in need remains our priority today.

For more information, please contact:

Suhair Zakkout, ICRC Damascus, email szakkout@icrc.org, tel: +963 930 336 718

Alyona Synenko, ICRC Beirut, email asynenko@icrc.org, tel: +961 81 569 718

Christian Cardon, ICRC Geneva, email ccardon@icrc.org; tel: +41 79 574 05 64,

or visit our website: www.icrc.org

To preview and download the latest ICRC video footage in broadcast quality, go to

www.icrcvideonewsroom.org

To find out what the ICRC is doing to put an end to attacks on health workers and patients, go to

www.healthcareindanger.org