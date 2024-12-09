Staque joins NVIDIA Inception Program - Que Autopilots to Use NVIDIA Infrastructure

The Tech Stack of Future is Here as Staque joins NVIDIA Inception Program

The prestigious program provides access to state-of-the-art AI technologies and commercial opportunities through NVIDIA

Staque's inclusion in the NVIDIA Inception Program is a significant endorsement of our AI, Quantum and High-Performance Computing capabilities and innovation-driven approach.” — Dr. Muhammad Khan, Founder & CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staque , a leader in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and quantum computing, proudly announces its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program This recognition reinforces Staque’s position at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving transformative solutions across industries.The NVIDIA Inception program is dedicated to nurturing exceptional startups in AI and data science, offering access to NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technology, a global network of experts, and invaluable go-to-market resources.Staque’s inclusion highlights its pioneering work in harnessing generative AI, machine vision, cloud computing and quantum annealing to address complex business challenges.Enterprise grade solutions require extensive computational power, enhanced reliability and fool-proof security. This is particularly true for AI and HPC solutions.Staque’s suite of products and services is being employed by SMEs, large enterprises and government entities, necessitating customizability and scalability. As the unequivocal leader in AI and HPC infrastructure, NVIDIA’s technology is the perfect foundation for architecting robust enterprise solutions. This includes GPUs, cloud infrastructure, APIs and 150+ SDKs that will now power Staque’s offerings.“Staque's inclusion in the NVIDIA Inception Program is a significant endorsement of our AI, Quantum and High-Performance Computing capabilities and innovation-driven approach,” said Dr. Muhammad Khan, Founder and CEO of Staque Solutions. “With NVIDIA’s resources, we are poised to accelerate our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions across industries such as logistics, finance, life sciences, and education, while further advancing our Que platform.”Introducing Que: Staque’s Autonomous Intelligence SolutionIntelligence combined with Autonomy is the biggest tech revolution since the internet. AI’s potential is fully realized when it is empowered to run operations outside the chat window. Staque recently launched Que with this philosophy.It is a revolutionary network of AI autopilots designed to specialize in critical tasks across engineering, operations, customer experience, marketing and healthcare. Que is distinguished by its unique ability to continuously learn, adapt and collaborate, with flexible deployment options that include hiring, leasing, and monetization through the Que Studio and Que Network. By offering tailored AI agents capable of handling intricate workflows and delivering scalable intelligence, Que is redefining how businesses and institutions leverage AI.Que exemplifies Staque’s commitment to innovation by creating accessible, high-performance AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with enterprise ecosystems. Its deployment models align with Staque’s vision of democratizing AI and unlocking practical applications of emerging technologies.Transforming Industries with Advanced TechnologyStaque has a proven track record of creating impact, including:• Healthcare: Our AI-powered diagnostic and clinical assistants enhanced through mathematical optimization and quantum computing, are transforming early detection and diagnostics by processing vast datasets with unparalleled speed and accuracy. This channels into our research grade work in genetics, epigenetics and drug discovery.• Education: We have been developing adaptive learning tools that provide personalized educational experiences for students and individuals with special learning needs. Remediation of learning disabilities, speech impediments and mental health issues are the core areas of focus.• Enterprise Automation: Automating cumbersome workflows such as claims management, accounts reconciliation, document digitization and retrieval, staff support, and customer care is a Staque specialty. Several of our Que and bespoke solutions simplify enterprise complexities.• BFSI: Staque leverages AI and quantum computing for fraud detection and real-time risk assessment, optimizing decision-making processes for banks, financial institutions and insurance companies.• Quantum Advantage: We have demonstrated quantum advantage in solving optimization and sampling problems in medicine and agriculture. Our partnership with D-Wave is expanding the quantum computing frontier from the experimental realm to the practical realm.The NVIDIA Inception Program will amplify these efforts by providing access to NVIDIA’s advanced hardware, software and training resources, fostering innovation and scalability. Three such enabling technologies are NVIDIA’s NIM generative AI microservices, CUDA high-performance computing toolkit, and CUDA-Q quantum computing toolkit.On the commercial side, the NVIDIA Inception Program offers discounts, marketplace access and potential investor funnel for Staque. The collaboration positions Staque to accelerate its technological developments and expand its influence in the global tech landscape.Staque is seeking like-minded partners to collaborate on groundbreaking projects, technology sharing, research and development and expand our global reach to new frontiers of innovation. Let's connect at partners@staque.io to discuss opportunities.About NVIDIA Inception ProgramNVIDIA Inception Program is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI, data science, and high-performance computing. Members gain access to NVIDIA's ecosystem, enabling collaboration, innovation, and success.NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA Inception Program, NIM, CUDA and CUDA-Q are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.About Staque SolutionsStaque Solutions bridges the gap between cutting-edge computer science and real-world business needs. With expertise spanning AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and software engineering, Staque empowers organizations to thrive in an era of rapid technological advancement.Founded in Calgary, Canada, Staque has grown into a global organization with presence in North America, the GCC, and Asia. Our ability to combine local insights with global expertise has enabled us to establish strong relationships with leading clients, including multinational corporations, startups, and public sector entities.

