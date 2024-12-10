Barbara Lane's Book "Broken Water" is a Powerful Story of Love, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Healing

Barbara Lane Barbara Lane meeting youngest sister for the first time. Rear Left to right: LaVerne, Ellen, Mickey, Kay, Barbie, Cindy, Annie, Bobby Front: Ruth, Vickey and Pam

"Broken Water," an extraordinary true story, is an inspiring testament to the strength of love, the power of forgiveness, and the triumph of the human spirit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Lane, best-selling author, child abuse advocate, and minister, has unveiled her latest book, "Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story." This compelling and profoundly moving story illuminates the long-lasting impact of childhood trauma and the power of faith and healing.

"Lane’s inspiring debut highlights the power of resilience and family bonds amid crushing burdens," says Booklife Publisher Weekly. "Readers will feel the despair and ultimate hope alongside Lane and her sisters, crafted through beautifully resolute prose, as these 11 abused children manage to transcend their nightmarish pasts and rediscover life’s meaning."

Separated from her siblings at a young age, Lane is the ninth of eleven children. Along with her younger siblings, she was placed in foster care, facing immense challenges in the years that followed. Through love and determination, the sisters eventually reunited, overcoming their separation. Lane dedicated 15 years to collecting their stories, each told from the unique perspective of the sisters, capturing their journeys of resilience, healing, and triumph over abuse.

"Broken Water is a powerful, compelling story that reveals the failure of orphanages and foster care of years past. It reinforces the need for close inspections of children who live in foster care or boarding schools today. This book was impossible to put down until I finished reading every word," - Writers Digest.

In addition to her writing, Lane has dedicated her life to advocating for victims of child abuse. Her work as a minister has allowed her to connect with survivors on a profoundly personal level, inspiring countless individuals to reclaim their power and find hope through faith.

“I am dedicated to sharing the hope, healing, and inspiration that have shaped my life. ‘Broken Water' reflects life’s contrasts—hope and despair, sadness and joy, brokenness and healing. I hope readers find in its pages the words, space, and motivation to begin their own journey toward healing,” Lane states.

Lane's commitment to raising awareness about child abuse and empowering survivors extends beyond the pages of her book. She frequently speaks at conferences, churches, and community events, sharing her personal story and spreading a message of resilience.

“Broken Water” is now available at major retailers and online bookstores.

Barbara Lane is now available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Visit https://barbaralane.info/ to learn more about Barbara Lane and her advocacy work or to book her for speaking engagements.

About Barbara Lane

Lane is a best-selling author, child abuse advocate, and minister whose work focuses on healing and transformation. She inspires individuals to find hope and strength in adversity through her writing, ministry, and public speaking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.