Tennessee Department of Correction to Host Rapid Hiring Event in Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction is holding a rapid hiring event at the Knoxville Day Reporting Center on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 for those interested in beginning a career as a correctional officer or a correctional counselor at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

Qualified applicants can complete their interview and pre-employment requirements at the event and may receive a same-day conditional job offer. Salaries for correctional officers start at $44,520, which is increased to $46,752 after 12 months of service. Correctional counselor salaries begin at $43,140. Newly hired correctional officers will also receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

New employees also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and college tuition assistance. New correctional officers also receive six weeks of paid training as they go through Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT) through the Tennessee Correction Academy. During BCOT, new officers receive hands-on training in both a facility and classroom setting to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the position.

Those interested in attending the rapid hiring event may pre-register at State of Tennessee - Department of Correction Hiring Event (indeed.com). Pre-registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants must be 18+ and present a state-issued photo ID.

What: Morgan County Correctional Complex Rapid Hiring Event

When: Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Where: Knoxville Day Reporting Center, 8417 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919