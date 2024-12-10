Wendy Wilkins' Feature Film, “Death on the Border,” Starring Eric Roberts and Danny Trejo Now Streaming Worldwide

Wendy Wilkins

"Death on the Border" is an unforgettable thrill ride that captivates audiences with its intense suspense, gripping storyline, and powerful performances.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Wilkins, actress, filmmaker, and author, is excited to announce the international release of her impactful feature film "Death on the Border." The film now streams on Amazon Prime UK, Tubi, Amazon Australia, and other platforms. It is also available on YouTube—be sure to subscribe, like, comment, and share.

This gripping thriller, starring Eric Roberts and Danny Trejo, combines high-octane action with a deeply resonant message. Tackling the urgent issue of child trafficking and highlighting themes of female empowerment, “Death on the Border” captivates audiences with its compelling story and thought-provoking narrative.

Eric Roberts praised Wilkins’ directorial expertise, calling her “one of the best directors [he] has worked with,” a testament to her talent and vision. Drawing from her background as a police officer in Australia, Wilkins brings authenticity and intensity to the film, crafting a cinematic experience that is as dynamic as it is meaningful.

“With 'Death on the Border,' I wanted to create more than a thriller,” Wilkins explains. “I wanted to highlight critical global issues while delivering an empowering message for women. This story is personal, and I’m honored to share it with audiences worldwide.”

“Death on the Border” seamlessly blends riveting drama with a socially conscious message, solidifying Wilkins’ reputation as a filmmaker unafraid to tackle bold and impactful topics.

The film is now available to stream on multiple platforms. For more information about Wendy Wilkins or Death on the Border, visit: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2706281/bio/

About Wendy Wilkins

Wendy Wilkins is a versatile actress, author, and filmmaker. She was acclaimed for her feature film "Death on the Border," in which she showcased her creative prowess both in front of and behind the camera. Most recently, Wilkins delivered a standout performance in a three-episode principal role on the iconic daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." Acting alongside Eileen Davidson, she described the experience as a masterclass, earning high praise from the acclaimed actress.

Wilkins' remarkable journey is grounded in her diverse and dynamic background. As a former police officer and Melbourne’s #1 realtor, she developed a strong work ethic, resilience, and invaluable life skills. These qualities have been the foundation of her success as an artist, allowing her to bring authenticity and depth to her performances and projects.

To schedule Wendy Wilkins for an interview or to learn more about her impactful and transformative work, click here: https://www.wendywilkins.com/

