Parabellum Performs at Historic Folsom Prison, Honoring Legacy of Johnny Cash

Metal band Parabellum recently took the stage at California State Prison, Sacramento, delivering a powerful performance at a venue steeped in music history.

Performing at such a historic venue was humbling. Sharing our music where Johnny Cash stood inspires us to create songs that connect people and reflect the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit.” — Emre Aube

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Northern California metal band Parabellum recently took the stage at California State Prison, Sacramento, delivering a powerful performance at a venue steeped in music history.The prison, famously immortalized by Johnny Cash’s 1968 live album At Folsom Prison, has become a symbol of the power of music to connect and transform—themes deeply resonant in Parabellum’s own lyrics.The band, whose members are all still in their teens, performed three high-energy sets for both incarcerated individuals and correctional staff on the Facility C yard.The event was part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s ongoing efforts to foster unity and mutual respect through community engagement.Parabellum’s thematic exploration of existential struggles, human resilience, and the quest for truth made their performance particularly meaningful in this historic and poignant setting.Lead singer and rhythm guitarist Emre Aube reflected on the experience:"Performing at a place with such a rich history was incredibly humbling. To share our music in a space where Johnny Cash once stood—where he used music to connect people and spark conversations about justice—is an experience we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. It inspires us as a band to continue creating music that resonates with the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit."The concert was lauded as a unique and positive demonstration of the transformative power of music. The event aligned closely with the California Model, a program emphasizing collaboration and community building within correctional facilities.Parabellum’s performance served as a bridge, uniting attendees through their visceral, thought-provoking sound.Building on the momentum of their debut album, The Iron Curtain, released in March 2024, Parabellum is set to release their second full-length studio album, Behold a Pale Horse, in early 2025.The upcoming record promises to expand on their signature sound, tackling profound themes and delivering the raw energy their growing fanbase has come to expect.To learn more, visit the band’s website at www.parabellumband.com For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Parabellum, please contact:info@parabellumband.comAbout ParabellumParabellum is a thrash metal band hailing from Lincoln, California. Composed of four talented teen musicians. The band has quickly gained recognition in the Northern California metal scene. Their lyrics explore the psychological and physical toll of conflict, the erosion of truth, and the resilience of the human spirit. After the success of their debut album, The Iron Curtain, the band is poised to make an even greater impact with their second album, Behold a Pale Horse, slated for release in early 2025.

