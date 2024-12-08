Dr. John DenBoer

Dr. John DenBoer Transitions to Professional Aging Expert to Empower Healthy Aging and Dementia Prevention

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. John DenBoer world-renowned clinical neuropsychologist and founder of SMART Brain Aging Inc., becomes the new Professional Aging Expert.With 15+ years of clinical and research expertise in dementia prevention and cognitive health, Dr. John DenBoer is further expanding his mission, bringing practical, recurrent cognitive health advice designed to give individuals, families, and offices actionable insights to help them age with ease.An innovator in brain health, Dr. John DenBoer created the acclaimed SMART Memory Program, which helps people at risk for dementia slow cognitive decline and enjoy a better quality of life.His foray into aging expertise reflects an expansion of his mission to meet the mental, emotional, and physical sides of the aging process.--- Scaling Up the Impact of Healthy Aging ---Similar to Dr. John DenBoer who has traded the title of Clinical Neuropsychologist for that of Professional Aging Expert, his philosophy represents a vision of a world of views of aging NOT as a dying process but rather as a continuation of vitality. In these four key areas, his holistic approach will provide practical solutions:*** Cognitive Health: Dr. John DenBoer will provide ideas to protect cognitive function as people age, drawing on his dementia prevention expertise. Customized memory exercises and early treatments can delay cognitive decline and preserve mental clarity and independence.*** Physical Wellness: Dr. John DenBoer knows that cognitive and physical health are linked. He will recommend regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and lifestyle adjustments to support brain health and keep both mind and body healthy as individuals age.*** Emotional Resilience: Throughout the aging process, emotional well-being is crucial. Dr. John DenBoer will discuss emotional resilience, managing anxiety and depression, and maintaining a positive outlook as you age.*** Technological Innovation: Dr. John DenBoer will use technology to provide memory-assessment gadgets and telemedicine services to help people manage their health. These advancements enable older adults to manage their health and make educated decisions.--- A Unique Approach to Aging ---"As our population ages, it’s critical to look beyond physical decline and take a more comprehensive approach to aging," says Dr. John DenBoer. “By combining cutting-edge cognitive health strategies with physical and emotional well-being, we can help people lead fuller, healthier lives as they age.”Dr. John DenBoer has significant academic experience in the discipline, as well as a Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology. He founded SMART Brain Aging Inc. and created the SMART Memory Program, which has already had a substantial impact on preventing and controlling cognitive decline.--- Awards and Recognitions ---Dr. John Den Boer has received a number of awards in his career, such as the Arizona Psychological Association's Distinguished Contributions in Science Award, the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona's Significant Professional Contributions Award, and the prestigious "40 Under 40" award from the Phoenix Business Journal.Besides his work as a doctor, Dr. John DenBoer is also in high demand as a speaker and media expert. He has shared his knowledge about preventing dementia and brain health on PBS, CBS, and in many print and radio publications.--- Looking Ahead ---Dr. John DenBoer is still determined to change the way people think about aging as he starts this exciting new chapter. His goal is to help people not only get through their later years, but also grow in them by continuing to do things they enjoy, with their freedom and respect.--- About Dr. John DenBoer ---Experienced clinical neuropsychologist John Den Boer from Wisconsin, USA, founded SMART Brain Aging Inc., a dementia prevention and cognitive health pioneer. He has worked for 15 years on new ways to sustain cognitive function and avoid cognitive decline. His SMART Memory Program is famous for aging well. Dr. John DenBoer now empowers people to age gracefully by taking a holistic approach to health and fitness as an Aging Expert.

