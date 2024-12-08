Marco Casula Shines at Tiramisu World Cup Treviso, Announces Historic Charity Event for 2025

Marco Casula Maurizio Peccolo Marco Lusso

Marco Casula led a record-breaking tiramisu project with top chefs and 50+ volunteers, blending culinary art with charity to fight homelessness.

TREVISO, ITALY, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Casula, widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost authorities on tiramisu, brought his expertise to the forefront as a juror at the highly anticipated Tiramisu World Cup held in Treviso this past October. The event, which celebrates Italy’s most iconic dessert, attracted competitors from around the globe, each vying for top honors. Casula’s discerning palate and deep understanding of pastry arts elevated the competition, solidifying the Tiramisu World Cup’s reputation as the premier global event for this beloved treat.During the event, Casula unveiled a groundbreaking initiative for 2025: an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest tiramisu, currently set at 275 meters. The record-breaking dessert will be created in Las Vegas in November 2025, and every inch of the tiramisu will be donated to support over 15,000 homeless individuals in the city.Casula will be joined by an exceptional team for this ambitious endeavor, including Maurizio Peccolo, an esteemed executive chef at the renowned Ristorante Lucca in Bordentown, New Jersey, and Marco Lusso, a distinguished executive pastry chef based in Los Angeles. These culinary leaders will spearhead the project alongside Casula, bringing their expertise, precision, and passion to the table. Supporting them will be a dedicated team of over 50 chefs, volunteers, and personnel, all working tirelessly to make this extraordinary event a success."This project is a testament to the power of food—not just to create joy, but to inspire change," said Marco Casula. "With the support of incredible chefs like Maurizio and Marco, and a dedicated team, we’re not just aiming to break a record. We’re building a platform for charity and raising awareness for the pressing issue of homelessness. It’s an opportunity to give back in a way that’s both meaningful and impactful."The initiative will also be the subject of a documentary, aiming to highlight the record-breaking event while addressing the broader social challenge of homelessness. The film will shine a light on the issue and amplify the voices of those working to make a difference, blending culinary artistry with social advocacy.The Tiramisu World Cup, recognized as the only global competition dedicated to tiramisu, continues to captivate food enthusiasts worldwide. Casula’s involvement this year not only added prestige to the event but also inspired countless competitors with his dedication to excellence and philanthropy.Food lovers and supporters of the cause can mark their calendars for November 2025 to witness the creation of the world’s longest tiramisu in Las Vegas. The event will feature opportunities to participate in charitable activities, connect with culinary luminaries, and be part of a historic moment that blends artistry and compassion.For updates on Marco Casula’s record-breaking initiative and future events, stay tuned for more announcements.About Marco CasulaMarco Casula is a celebrated pastry chef and culinary innovator, recognized globally for his expertise in Italian desserts, particularly tiramisu. With a career spanning decades, Casula combines artistry with a commitment to social causes, using his platform to inspire change and give back to the community.About Tiramisu World CupThe Tiramisu World Cup is the premier international event celebrating the art of tiramisu. Held annually in Treviso, Italy—the dessert’s birthplace—the competition brings together culinary talent from across the globe to honor creativity, tradition, and passion for this iconic treat.

