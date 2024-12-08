Dr. John DenBoer Announces a New Book Which will Expose Hidden Truths About Dementia Care

Dr. John DenBoer

Dr. DenBoer Announces a Book Which will Expose Hidden Truths About Dementia Care. The Business of Aging, Reveals How Healthcare Systems Profit from Dementia.

I’ve seen how these systems operate up close. This book pulls back the curtain on the business of dementia care, showing how profit-driven motives have infiltrated healthcare” — Dr. John den Boer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. John DenBoer announces a new book that will change the way we think about dementia and aging care. Dr. John DenBoer, a leading healthcare consultant , will be releasing the book "The Business of Aging: How Systems Profit from Dementia." Dr. John DenBoer ’s strong new book acknowledges this uncomfortable truth: The systems on which we rely for aging care often view the people they serve first and foremost as profit centers.Dr. John DenBoer has years of experience as a clinical neuropsychologist and healthcare consultant in Wisconsin, USA. In this book, he discusses in great detail how doctors, drug companies, and insurance companies benefit from the growing need for memory care. If you want to know the truth about the industry's financial goals, this book is the place to read it. It also questions the idea that the present systems help patients and their families.“As a healthcare professional, I’ve seen how these systems operate up close. This book pulls back the curtain on the business of dementia care, showing how profit-driven motives have infiltrated healthcare,” says Dr. John DenBoer. “This isn’t just an exposé—it’s a call to action. We need to rethink how we approach aging and dementia care, prioritizing patients over profits.”Dr. John DenBoer's broad experience includes over 15 years of clinical research, healthcare consulting, and launching SMART Brain Aging Inc. His background in both cognitive health research and healthcare business provides him with a unique view on how systems work—and, more crucially, how they may evolve. He claims that the increased emphasis on financial gain is not only unethical but also harmful to patient results.What You’ll Learn in The Business of Aging:- The Profit-Driven Healthcare System: A deep look at how aging populations have become a lucrative business, with pharmaceutical companies, insurance giants, and healthcare providers all benefitting from the rising tide of dementia diagnoses.- The Human Cost of Profits: Dr. John DenBoer investigates the experiences of real families impacted by dementia care systems that prioritize profits above patient-centered care. These emotional accounts demonstrate the repercussions of profit-driven models.- Rethinking Dementia Care: A bold proposal for reshaping dementia care that shifts focus from profits to people. Dr. John DenBoer outlines sustainability., patient-first solutions to transform the future of dementia care and improve the lives of millions.- Case Studies and Research: With a mixture of personal storytelling and data-driven insights., Dr. John DenBoer provides readers with a compelling, well-rounded view of the issues at hand.The Business of Aging It's time to rethink how we care for our aging people — Dr. John DenBoer His book is a plea for making systemic reform that returns health care to patients — and not to the financial imperatives of the system. With a blend of clinical experience and fresh business acuity, Dr. John DenBoer shows us a way forward — that it’s not too late to make meaningful change.--- About Dr. John DenBoer ---Dr. John Den Boer is the best and specialist healthcare business consultant in Wisconsin, USA , focusing on dementia prevention and cognitive health. For over 15 years, Dr. John DenBoer has been employed at the intersection of medicine and business, advising healthcare systems and organizations on how to improve care outcomes while addressing the financial realities of aging populations. He founded SMART Brain Aging Inc., where he developed the widely recognized SMART Memory Program. His expertise has earned him recognition from top institutions and accolades like "40 Under 40" from Phoenix Business Journal and the Alliance of Brain Damage of Arizona’s "Award for Outstanding Professional Achievement."--- About The Business of Aging ---In The Business of Aging: How Systems Profit from Dementia, Dr. John Den Boer faces the upsetting truth about how much dementia care costs. The book breaks down the multibillion-dollar business that makes money off of diseases related to getting older and suggests ways to make the healthcare system put patients' needs ahead of profits. This book is important for healthcare workers, policymakers, and families dealing with dementia and old age. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.