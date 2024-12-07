“Macao Outdoor Performance Venue” starts its operation on a trial basis

MACAU, December 7 - In order to support Macao’s “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy and build Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”, the SAR Government built the provisional “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue” to host large-scale performances. The ceremony of the trial operation of the “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue” was held today (7 December) and was officiated by the Chief Executive of Macao SAR Government, Ho Iat Seng; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Public Works Bureau, Lam Wai Hou; and the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Hoi Io Meng.

Located at the intersection of the Avenida do Aeroporto (to the northeast) and Rua de Ténis (to the north), the “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue” covers a total area of 94,000 square metres with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, featuring a stage spanning up to 100 metres in width. The Venue is equipped with electromechanical systems, drainage facilities, a spectator zone and mobile function rooms such as washrooms, performance team offices and lounges. In terms of layout, the Venue features a waiting zone (for security inspection) in the west, a stage/backstage zone in the north, and an evacuation buffer zone in the south.

Designed for running large-scale events, the “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue” is equipped with essential supporting facilities and sufficient spaces for organisers to flexibly set up stages of different shape, functions and effects according to the scale and design of the performance. There are 6 blencher sections of spectator stands set up on both sides of the spectator zone, and portable seats that can be set up in the stands on the ground floor, which can be adjusted to form standing zones and seating zones based on the stage design for each performance. The stage/backstage zone is equipped with lounges for artists, a stage technology office and a temporary storage area for stage equipment, among others. By hosting large performances at the new venue, the SAR Government aims to actively support the development of Macao’s performing arts and build it into a “City of Performing Arts” and leverage the synergistic effect of “culture +”.

The “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue: Warm-up Party” will be held on 28 December (Saturday), at 7pm, as part of a trial run ahead of a full launch, featuring performances by a number of famous singers and artists (in an arbitrary order), including Hins Cheung, Julian Cheung, Pakho Chau and Janice M. Vidal, among others. The concert is expected to have a crowd of 15,000 spectators. Tickets are priced at MOP480, MOP780 and MOP1,080. In addition to the tickets sold at the market value, “Tickets Exclusive for Macao Residents” are also available for sale at the price of MOP50. “Tickets Exclusive for Macao Residents” will be sold through registration and random draw. More information about the concert and ticket sales will be announced in due course.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau hopes to collect more opinions from the general public and performing arts practitioners during the trial period while also planning to test the transportation, crowd control and hardware facilities, and working together with members of the Coordination Group for Large-Scale Performances to continuously enhance various supporting measures and facilities. For more information about the “Macao Outdoor Performance Venue”, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/outdoorvenue.

