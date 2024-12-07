Retired Army Sergeant in North Texas earns GRI designation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coldwell Banker is proud to announce that Byron Bradford, a realtor with the company, has recently earned the prestigious Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. This achievement comes after Bradford's retirement from the United States Army, where he served for over 20 years.The GRI designation is a highly respected and sought-after credential in the real estate industry. It signifies that the recipient has completed a comprehensive education program covering various aspects of real estate, including legal and regulatory issues, technology, professional standards, and sales and marketing strategies. Bradford's dedication to furthering his knowledge and skills in the field of real estate is a testament to his commitment to providing exceptional service to his clients.Bradford's transition from the military to the real estate industry has been seamless, thanks to his strong work ethic, attention to detail, and excellent communication skills. His experience in the Army has equipped him with the discipline, leadership, and problem-solving abilities necessary to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing world of real estate. He is dedicated to helping his clients achieve their real estate goals and is known for going above and beyond to ensure their satisfaction.Bradford's GRI designation is a significant achievement that further solidifies his position as a top realtor in the industry. Coldwell Banker is proud to have him as part of their team and looks forward to his continued success in helping clients achieve their real estate dreams. For more information on Bradford and Coldwell Banker, please visit their website or contact their office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.