Lazy AI Introduces Enterprise-Grade Custom AI Agents to Solve Unique Business Challenges

Next-Generation AI Agents Deliver Industry-Specific Automation Solutions for Enhanced Business Efficiency

Our mission is to make automation accessible for every business. With our specialized AI agents, companies can eliminate vendor lock-in, reduce time-to-market, and focus on achieving their goals.” — Peter Szalontay, CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazy AI, the leading agentic AI platform, announces the launch of its next-generation enterprise-grade AI agents designed to solve complex business problems. These agents are tailored for specific industries and workflows, making advanced automation faster, more effective, and highly customizable.

Lazy AI agents are built to address diverse challenges across industries, including software development, gaming, e-commerce, agencies and technology. The new lineup includes:

- Marketing Analytics Agent: Empower social media marketing agencies to analyze campaigns and performance effectively.

- Image Resizing & Alt Tag Generation Agent: Streamline SEO processes for content-heavy websites.

- Database Query Agent: Simplify data extraction for global gaming companies with complex databases.

- Knowledge Base Search Agent: Enable SaaS companies to access information quickly.

- In-App User Chat Moderation Agent: Assist mobile gaming platforms with real-time content moderation.

- Lead Scoring Agent: Optimize real estate lead prioritization and conversion efforts.

- Multi-Complex Consolidation Agent: Help marketing agencies unify data from multiple sources.

- User Logs Search Agent: Provide robust insights for mobile game companies through comprehensive log analysis.

Each AI agent integrates seamlessly into existing systems and ensures secure, scalable data processing powered by the latest AI models.

About Lazy AI

Lazy AI is transforming how businesses automate data processes. With solutions tailored for companies of all sizes, Lazy AI helps organizations achieve 10x the efficiency while retaining full ownership of their software.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHUtFmY_JHY

