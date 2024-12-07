Commission Approves Rules Changes at Final 2024 Commission Meeting

MEMPHIS --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) voted to approve rule changes to adjust license prices and simplify license structure among other business at its final 2024 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited National Headquarters.

More than 70 percent of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) operating budget comes from license sales and federal grants based on the number of hunters in the state. Since the last broad license fee increase in 2015, the Consumer Price Index has seen a 31.6 percent inflation, putting the agency in a significant operational deficit.

The new approved rules increase boating registration fees by 22 percent and most of the hunting and fishing license prices by 28 percent. Sportsman and Lifetime license fees are increased by 12 percent. Following public comment on the proposed Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) fees for North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, the Commission voted to set a three-year gradual permit increase with options for daily, three-day, seven-day, and annual permits. Price changes will take effect July 1, 2025.

In addition to price increases, the ruling adjusts the license structure to simplify regulations. Hunting device-type supplemental licenses (gun, archery, muzzleloader) will change to species type supplemental licenses (deer, elk, bear, turkey, waterfowl).

The trout supplemental license (stamp) is now part of the base hunting and fishing combination license, so no additional license is needed. Multiple Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permits have been combined into one single WMA permit. There are no changes to resident disability licenses or changes to fees for TWRA Lakes. A complete list of the license fees and permits will be available on the TWRA website prior to implementation in 2025.

In other agenda items, a video documentary was presented on TWRA staff efforts in response to Hurricane Helene in East Tennessee. At the conclusion of the video, a resolution honored TWRA wildlife officers. In addition, four East Tennessee TWRA officers were presented with Law Enforcement Valor Awards. Honored for their efforts were Maj. Shelley Hammonds, Lt. Jeff Prater, Communications Coordinator Matt Cameron, and District 42 Officer Justin Pinkston.

An update on the status of invasive carp was provided to the Commission by Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Cole Harty. Since the Tennessee Carp Harvest Incentive Program began in 2018, 35 million pounds have been removed, including 7.8 pounds in fiscal year 2024. The Commission approved two federally funded budget expansions for the invasive carp program.

The Wildlife and Forestry Division honored the Wildlife Biologist of the Year and Wildlife Technician of the Year. Janelle Musser, who works with the Bear Program received the Biologist of the Year award. Musser plays an integral role in educating the public about bear safety, responding to human bear conflict reports, and coordinating with the City of Gatlinburg to support bear management. Seth Dunn works with the elk program on North Cumberland WMA and received the technician award. Since the reintroduction of elk in 2000, the program has grown consistently, offering unique wildlife viewing and hunting opportunities. Dunn contributes significant value to elk research work, habitat, and herd management.

Commission Chairman Jimmy Granbery announced nominations are open for the TFWC Legacy Award. The Legacy Award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to wildlife conservation and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing in Tennessee.

---TWRA---