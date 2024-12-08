SOS Veterans Assistance/US Patriot Fund, Inc. Honors American Veterans for VA Recognition

SOS Veterans Assistance

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOS Veterans Assistance and US Patriot Fund, Inc. proudly announce a special event to honor ten American Veterans who have achieved special recognition from the Veterans Administration (VA) for injuries sustained during their service. The ceremony will take place at the beautiful Ventano Restaurant in Henderson, Nevada, on January 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM.This event is a celebration of the incredible sacrifices made by our Veterans, and serves to highlight their resilience and the VA's acknowledgment of the injuries and conditions they have faced and endure daily while serving our country. The evening will include a formal "coining", dinner and recognition of our fallen and missing soldiers."We are proud to honor those who have not only served but have also been recognized by the Veterans Administration for their bravery and sacrifices," said Louie Frias, President of SOS Veterans Assistance and Executive Director of US Patriot Fund, Inc. "Our goal is to ensure that our Veterans are celebrated and their stories are shared, so future generations understand the profound impact of their service."Learn more about SOS Veterans Assistance by visiting their website : SOSVetAssist.com

