Kristine Genovese’s Groundbreaking Work, Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCE®, Earns #1 Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller

A Game-Changer for Healthcare Professionals Celebrated at the Nutritional Frontiers’ Wellness Weekend at World of Wellness, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Healing isn’t just about fixing what’s wrong; it’s about aligning with the best version of yourself. That’s what SOUL INTELLIGENCE® is all about.” — Kristine Genovese

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristine Genovese’s transformative book, Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCE, has officially been ranked #1 on the Los Angeles Tribune’s Critically Acclaimed Best Seller List during the week of December 7, 2024.This milestone coincides with her keynote presentation at the World of Wellness Wellness Weekend #110 and the highly anticipated launch of the audiobook version, narrated by Genovese herself.A Book That’s Changing LivesDescribed by critics as “revolutionary” and “a must-read for anyone seeking holistic healing,” Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEdelves into the core principles of bioenergetic healing, addressing the emotional and energetic roots of chronic conditions and life challenges. It provides a practical framework for personal transformation and healing, resonating deeply with healthcare professionals, wellness practitioners, and individuals alike.The Los Angeles Tribune hailed the book as "a rare gem that bridges the gap between science and spirituality, offering actionable insights into bioenergetic healing that are both profound and accessible." The publication also praised Genovese’s ability to demystify energy work, calling her writing “a compassionate guide to unlocking the healing potential within us all.”The Power of the AudiobookAdding to the momentum, Genovese released the audiobook edition of Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEduring her Wellness Weekend presentation. Narrated by Genovese in her warm and empowering tone, early reviewers have described the audiobook as “an energetic massage” and “a healing experience in itself.” One healthcare professional who previewed the audiobook noted, “It’s more than a book; it’s a transformative journey through sound and intention.”Speaking at Wellness WeekendGenovese’s keynote presentation at Wellness Weekend #110 further elevated her status as a thought leader in integrative health. Addressing an audience of healthcare providers and wellness practitioners, she shared the core tenets of the SOUL INTELLIGENCEmethod:Healing Root Causes: Clearing trapped emotional and energetic blocks to unlock physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.Trauma-Informed Approach: Providing healing without retraumatization, ideal for patients resistant to traditional therapies.Practical Integration: Offering tools that seamlessly complement functional and integrative medicine practices.Genovese’s insights resonated deeply with the audience, with one attendee stating, “Her book and method provide exactly what we need to fill the gaps in patient care. Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEis now required reading in my practice.”This recognition follows the successful October 17 book launch at the World of Wellness Quarterly Conference at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square, attended by over 200 healthcare providers from across the country. The book’s rise to the #1 spot underscores its growing influence and the universal appeal of its message.Elevate Your Practice and Personal GrowthFor readers, healers and healthcare professionals curious about the book, Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEoffers a rare combination of spiritual insight, practical tools, and emotional resonance. Whether you’re seeking personal transformation or tools to enhance patient care, this book is a game-changer.Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEis now available in print at Barnes and Noble , digital/ebook in Amazon , and audiobook in Audible . Visit https://soulintelligencemethod.com to find out why professionals are calling this a “Must Read!” and explore how the method is changing lives worldwide.About Kristine GenoveseKristine Genovese is the creator of the SOUL INTELLIGENCEmethod, a revolutionary bioenergetic healing system that addresses the root causes of emotional and physical challenges. Through her work, she has empowered countless individuals to heal, grow, and align with their highest potential.About SOUL INTELLIGENCEThe SOUL INTELLIGENCEmethod is a revolutionary bioenergetic healing methodology designed to address the emotional, energetic, and subconscious root causes of dis-ease. Developed by Kristine Genovese, this proprietary system integrates scientific principles with spiritual insights, empowering individuals and healthcare practitioners to facilitate profound healing without retraumatization. By releasing trapped emotions and energetic blockages, SOUL INTELLIGENCEhelps align the mind, body, and spirit, enabling individuals to achieve a state of harmony, resilience, and self-awareness. It is more than a healing method—it’s a transformative approach to living in alignment with one’s highest potential.Media Contact: team@soulintelligencemethod.comAbout the Los Angeles Tribune Critically-Acclaimed Best Seller RecognitionThe Los Angeles Tribune Critically Acclaimed Best Seller Recognition is a content-based book ranking recognition that highlights books making a profound impact in their respective fields. The Los Angeles Tribune Best Seller Recognition is renowned for its community-based nomination, and it’s rigorous scoring rubric and selection process.The criteria focus on a book’s originality, practical application, and its ability to transform lives, with special attention given to works that bridge innovation with accessibility. Healing Through SOUL INTELLIGENCEtopped the list for its groundbreaking integration of bioenergetics and emotional healing, offering readers actionable tools to address root causes of emotional and physical challenges. With widespread acclaim from healthcare professionals and individuals alike, this recognition underscores the book’s role as a transformative resource in holistic health and wellness.

