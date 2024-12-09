The Professional Golf Teachers Association of America’s (PGTAA) special '2024 Holiday' offer through December 31st only

The Standard of Excellence in Golf Teachers Certification

PGTAA - Empowering Dreams, One Swing at a Time.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Golf Teachers Association of America ( PGTAA ) is excited to announce its special '2024 Holiday' offer, available only until December 31st. This limited-time promotion is a great opportunity for aspiring golf teachers to kick start their career and become certified by one of the most prestigious organizations in the industry.The PGTAA ( www.pgtaa.com ) is a leading organization for golf teaching professionals, providing comprehensive training and certification programs to individuals looking to become successful golf instructors. With over 28 years of experience, the PGTAA has trained and certified thousands of golf teachers worldwide, making it a trusted and respected authority in the golf industry.The '2024 Holiday' offer includes a discounted rate for the PGTAA's Master Teaching Professional program, which is normally priced at $995. This program is designed to provide aspiring golf teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to teach the game of golf effectively. This acclaimed home study program covers topics such as swing mechanics, club fitting, course management, and teaching methods, among others. Upon completion of the program, individuals will receive a certificate of completion designating them as a certified Class “A” PGTAA Master teaching Professional.This special promotion is only available until December 31st, so interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity before it's too late. Becoming a certified professional golf teacher through the PGTAA not only enhances one's teaching abilities but also opens up doors to various job opportunities in the golf industry. Don't miss out on this chance to start your journey towards a successful career in golf teaching. For more information and to register for the '2024 Holiday' offer, visit the PGTAA website today or call Dr. Barry Lotz, President at 760-335-0600.The PGTAA's '2024 Holiday' offer is a great way to invest in one's future as a golf teacher. With the PGTAA's reputation and expertise, individuals can be confident in their training and certification. Don't wait any longer, take advantage of this limited-time offer and join the PGTAA community of certified golf teachers today.Visit our website at www.PGTAA.com or call Dr. Barry Lotz to learn more and register for this exclusive offer!To contact Dr. Lotz, the PGTAA President, call 760.335.0600 or if emailing, use pgtaa@yahoo.comFollow the PGTAA at www.facebook.com/PGTAA and https://www.instagram.com/pgtaaace/

The PGTAA Opportunity

