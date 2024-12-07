Deputy President Paul Mashatile: National Men's Parliament

Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP, Honourable Les Govender

Deputy Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and Patron of the National Men's Parliament, Nnkosi Langa Mavuso,

Deputy Ministers Ganief Hendricks;

Traditional, Religious and Business Leaders Present;

Organised Labour;

Former SANDF General and Patron of the Men's Parliament, General Monwabisi Jamangile;

Patron of the Men's Parliaments, His Royal Highness Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu Ka Zwelithini;

Leaders of the SANAC Men's Sector, led by Mr. Beau Nkaelang;

Developmental Partners, especially PEPFAR South Africa and South African AIDS Conference (SAAIDS);

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Molweni, Goeie more, Avuxeni, Thobela, Ndaa!

Compatriots, it is once again an honour to join you at this National Men's Parliament. Last year, we gathered on November 19, to kick off the Programme of Action, to tackle violence against women and children.

We are convening this meeting following International Men's Day, World AIDS Day, and 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. I hope all of you participating in this Men’s Parliament were involved in activities in your respective areas as engaged and responsible men.

Compatriots, we remain committed to supporting all initiatives put forward by men's organisations to mitigate the impact of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Cases of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide are reported daily, including instances of young girls aged between 15-24 years who have tested HIV positive, while young boys of the same age are HIV negative. This raises a question: Who infects these young girls? As we gather as men today, let us also reflect on this issue and determine to deal with it decisively.

This Men's Parliament should be a meaningful platform for men to engage in conversations and reflect on their mindsets, ultimately becoming good role models in our communities.

Compatriots, we also encourage continued partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Department of Health to ensure that boys are capacitated and supported. We know that some of our boys are already in initiation schools, and we trust that the requisite health screenings and preventative measures have been taken to maximise the safety and protection of our children.

I welcome the newly elected SANAC Men's Sector leadership and challenge you and the National Men's Forum to prepare a detailed report on the work accomplished since the last International Men's Day. This report should be in line with the upcoming launch of another Programme of Action and a Men's Charter in the coming months.

Compatriots, on July 19, 2024, you appointed me as your Patron, alongside General Monwabisi Jamangile, Mr. Solly Nduku, Nkosi Langa Mavuso, Mr. Lechesa Tsenoli, and Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu-Ka Zwelithini. Today, we welcomed Hon. Mmapaseka Steve Letsike and Hon. Les Govender.

We agree that all resolutions from our consultations must be implemented, including that of appointing Premiers as Patrons, like how the KwaZulu-Natal Men's Sector designated Honourable Premier Ntuli as the Patron of the KZN Men's Parliament.

Your recent initiative to unify all men's formations during the national men's lekgotla is commendable. With this work, society will take us seriously if we continue to work cohesively and not in silos. The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the SANAC Men's Sector and National Men's Forum South Africa must be translated into actionable frameworks at provincial and district levels to streamline men's responses.

As the Government, we understand your need for resources, a topic we discussed at length last year November in Ha-Masia Village, Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Compatriots and fellow delegates and developmental partners will readily engage with your member organisations, especially if compliance and accountability are prioritised. The Deputy Minister of Social Development has expressed frustration over non-compliance among some groups. The Department of Social Development has previously supported your work through SANAC to ensure it is well-coordinated. To receive continued support, the Men’s Sector organisations must ensure that all their records are up to date and that they comply with the requirements set by partners.

We must join forces to bolster campaigns and networks aimed at combating violence against children. As a nation, we all bear witness to the unacceptable violence against children and must unite to protect our future generations — both boy children and girl children alike.

Programme Directors,

These gatherings are a prime example of how you can mobilise community support. When you first envisioned the National Men's Parliament under the “Takuwani Riime” banner, you had a modest budget of R38, 000. The involvement of the former Deputy President and our current president at your launch at Constitution Hill amplified the initiative's visibility.

It pleases me that Deputy Minister Steve Letsike is ensuring that men with disabilities and those from the LGBTQIA+ community are included in this dialogue.

Compatriots, we have agreed on the objectives for this session, which are the following:

● To create a comprehensive social compact that unites all social partners in a collective program of action focused on intensifying the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide while simultaneously launching the Men's Health Programme of Action in partnership with PEPFAR and SANAC's Civil Society Forum.

● To engage stakeholders who interact directly or indirectly with men through formal and informal structures. These stakeholders were identified during the recent Accelerator II meeting, co-chaired by the Minister of Health and PEPFAR Ambassador Nkengasong on October 3, 2024. They include traditional and religious leaders, the transport industry, government departments, and youth movements.

As we are gathered here today, we are also endorsing a campaign called "BETTER MAN 4 TOMORROW" aimed at bringing men back to care in partnership with the Minister of Health, SANAC Civil Society, and the men's formations at all levels.

I am happy that yesterday, during your deliberations at this Men’s Parliament, you did endorse this campaign fully, following its launch in Mdantsane, East London on World AIDS Day last week Sunday.

Compatriots,

We urge you to continue your existing campaigns, such as the #NoExcuse campaign, Men Campaigning for Change, Boys Assemblies, Sukuma ndoda Sakhe, Act Now Against GBV, and the National Men's Walk. You should also not lose sight of the work of the “Takuwani Riime” initiative to ensure that we continue mobilising men and boys beyond SANAC and government structures.

Although efforts in this sector are at the foundational stages, we should not undermine the progress that is being made in communities, schools and workplaces. We still have a long way to go until we see a violent free South Africa, but standing together, hand in hand, such a future is possible!

Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP, this event must always take place under your leadership, as the NCOP. Since we initiated this program in 2018 through the Deputy President's office, the NCOP has played a vital role in ensuring consistency and focus. The Men's Charter is scheduled to be launched in June 2025, and the Women's Caucus can assist our men's sector and structures in finalising the charter. Over the years we have seen the influence of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament, and we want to see this also among the men.

With the launch of the Men’s Charter, we must ensure that it is easily accessible and displayed in municipal buildings, police stations, government facilities, correctional centres, and NGO offices. This must be done to enforce the framework for values and social norms approach to addressing gender inequality and its interface with social justice, education, the economy, social services, family and civic life, culture, religion and the violence epidemic in South Africa.



We need to unite men and boys across this country.

As you organized the National Men's Walk in Gauteng and other regions, including Khayelitsha, we saw men committed to making a difference and ready to work towards ending the scourge of HIV by 2030. On Sunday in East London, hundreds of men stood side by side and raised their hands to play a part in achieving the 95-95-95 targets and paving the way for an HIV-free future in South Africa. We must reaffirm this position and make it our priority!

Compatriots and fellow delegates,

Some of the work that we continue to do in the sector can not be possible without the support of our partners. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the City of Cape Town for their support in hosting this event, the NCOP for their technical support, NACOSA and AFSA for helping assemble the sitting, and SAfAIDS for organising the stakeholder engagement last night.

Thank you also to Show Me Your Number, and PEPFAR for their contributions to the BETTER MAN 4 TOMORROW initiative. The data provided by the Minister of Health will help identify the men who need to be brought back to care and link that information with your framework so that you are better focused on the deliverables, particularly, the implementation of your Programme of Action.

We are also happy to see the different sectors of SANAC collaborating and working together for a common good. Well done also to Comrade Mawethu Zitha, who has ensured that Better Man 4 Tomorrow is inclusive and leaves no one behind.

It is essential to keep the National Men's Forum of South Africa and the SANAC Men's Sector United in order for us to implement our programmes successfully. We can not afford to have a fragmented national men’s movement!

I look forward to hearing from the leadership about the strides made in the men’s movement thus far in the next meeting that I will have with you. We must be committed and strengthen our efforts in dealing with the scourge of violence in our communities. We must do this as a significant step to protecting future generations and breaking the cycles of trauma and violence that have characterised our society for decades.

To borrow from the words of the father of our nation, President Nelson Mandela, “To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

As the men of South Africa, let us therefore be committed to the freedom of all women, children, People with Disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ community, and all vulnerable groups. Let us rally other men towards this cause of gender equality, social justice, and freedom for all. May we persevere on this path towards becoming ‘BETTER MAN 4 TOMORROW’!

Thank you, Na Khensa, Ke a Leboga, Baie Dankie!