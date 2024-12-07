Seven East Tennessee Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday for Equipment Upgrade

Driver Services self-service kiosks in Anderson, Fentress, Hamilton, Knox, Loudon and Meigs Counties will close Monday, Dec. 9 for new kiosk installation. Tennesseans can see when these locations will reopen and all Driver Services closures on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s website, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.

East Tennessee Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday, Dec. 9

Anderson County Clerk - 100 N Main Street, Room 111, Clinton

Hamilton County Clerk - 6135 Heritage Park Drive, Chattanooga

Fentress County Clerk – 101 South Main Street, Jamestown

Loudon County Clerk - Courthouse Annex, 101 Mulberry Street, Loudon

Meigs County Clerk – 17214 State Hwy 58 N., Decatur

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - 17214 State Hwy 58 N., Chattanooga

University of Tennessee - 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville

Driver Services self-service kiosks at the University of Memphis, Middle Tennessee State University, Moore County Public Library, Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch and the Crockett, Jackson, Lauderdale, Rutherford and Shelby County Clerk locations will also all close Monday Dec. 9, for new kiosk installation.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.