President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at SA-Algeria Binational Commission

Your Excellency, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,

Honourable Ministers,

Ambassadors,

Officials,

This 7th Session of the Bi-National Commission between our two countries has been most productive.

It has set our partnership on a promising trajectory.

Our task now is to ensure the effective implementation of the key decisions we have made here.

It is important that Ministerial Review sessions take place between our BNC sessions.

South Africa and Algeria have a common vision for a better Africa.

Africa is a continent on the move.

Our progress is being driven by the abundance of resources, the innovation and resolve of our people and the rich diversity of our cultures.

We agreed that more work needs to be done to maximise the opportunities and possibilities both our countries present.

It is important for our officials to accelerate the technical work needed to finalise Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding that are important for deepening cooperation.

One of the key observations we have made is that there should be an immediate focus on increasing investment and trade relations between our countries.

We agreed that private sector collaboration and cooperation between our state-owned enterprises are critical for stronger economic ties.

Expanded economic, scientific, educational, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation will support our efforts to address challenges such as poverty, unemployment and inequality.

It is important for South Africa and Algeria to continue playing a significant role in promoting a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous Africa.

We should be working together with other countries to promote principles and actions that enhance peaceful relations among nations.

I thank the technical experts for their hard work during the past few days under the leadership of the two co-chairs of the Ministerial meeting.

In conclusion, Your Excellency, on behalf of myself and my delegation, I wish to express our sincere appreciation for inviting and hosting us in the historic and beautiful capital of Algiers.

Our engagements have allowed us to chart a path forward and to consolidate and strengthen relations between our countries.

I look forward to hosting you in South Africa for the 8th Session of the Bi-National Commission between our two great countries.

I thank you.