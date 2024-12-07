Submit Release
World’s First AI Growth Analyst Launches from Dubai with Support from Google and Microsoft

ClickBoss AI, backed by Google and Microsoft, launches the world’s first AI Growth Analyst to help businesses make smarter, data-driven decisions.

We are democratizing analytics using AI, enabling business owners everywhere to make smarter, growth-driven decisions effortlessly.”
— Shariq Moosa, Founder & Head of Growth
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClickBoss AI, a Dubai-based startup, is proud to announce the launch of the world’s first AI Growth Analyst, a groundbreaking platform designed to help businesses of all sizes make smarter, growth-driven decisions using their own data.

Recognized by global tech leaders Google for Startups Cloud Program and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, ClickBoss AI is poised to democratize access to advanced analytics for business owners worldwide.

In today’s competitive business landscape, data analytics has traditionally been expensive, complicated, and accessible only to large corporations with technical teams. ClickBoss AI removes these barriers, empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to harness the power of artificial intelligence without technical expertise.

“With the support of Google and Microsoft, we are on a mission to provide easy, affordable, and actionable insights that drive real growth for businesses everywhere. Data is the new currency, and every business deserves the tools to leverage it.” - Shariq Moosa

Key Features of ClickBoss AI:

AI-Powered Growth Insights: Automatically analyzes business data and delivers clear, actionable recommendations for decision-making.

No Technical Expertise Needed: A simple, user-friendly interface that makes advanced analytics accessible to everyone.

Global Scalability: Designed to help businesses across industries identify growth opportunities and overcome challenges.

With its headquarters in Dubai, ClickBoss AI is at the forefront of technological innovation in the Middle East, aligning with Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

The platform’s integration with the Google for Startups Cloud Program and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub highlights its potential to scale globally and bring value to businesses of all sizes.

About ClickBoss AI
ClickBoss AI is a Dubai-based technology company that specializes in AI-driven analytics solutions. Recognized by Google for Startups Cloud Program and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, ClickBoss AI empowers businesses to transform raw data into actionable insights for smarter, growth-driven decisions.

For more information, visit: www.clickboss.ai.

Mehwish Iqbal
ClickBoss AI
+971 55 463 5265
press@clickboss.ai
