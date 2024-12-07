PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 6, 2024 Gatchalian: Cities, municipalities to have their own evacuation centers under new law Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the signing of a law that seeks the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities, a development that he hopes would end the practice of using schools as temporary shelters during emergencies. Under the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act (Republic Act No. 12076), evacuation centers shall be strategically located in the community at a safe distance from danger areas or hazards. These evacuation centers shall provide immediate and temporary accommodation for people displaced from their homes due to human-induced or natural disasters and emergencies such as typhoons, floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, fires, and outbreaks of disease, among others. Gatchalian has been calling for the enactment of the measure since his first term as senator. He first filed the proposed measure in 2016 during the 17th Congress and refiled it in 2019 during the 18th Congress. To ensure that evacuation centers are disaster-resilient, they should be able to withstand wind speeds of at least 300 kilometers per hour and seismic activity of at least 8.0 magnitude. The law also enumerates the facilities that should be present in each evacuation center, including sleeping quarters for evacuees, health care areas, and women and child-friendly spaces, among others. According to Gatchalian, constructing evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide will help local government units ensure the safety of their constituents in times of emergencies. He also recalled that the use of schools as temporary evacuation centers further disrupts the safe resumption of classes. "Ngayong pwede na nating patayuan ang bawat lungsod at munisipalidad ng evacuation center, mas matitiyak natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng mga sakuna. Dahil sa Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, darating ang araw na hindi na tayo gagamit ng mga classroom bilang evacuation center," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian: Pagpapatayo ng evacuation center sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad batas na Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglagda sa isang batas na layong magpatayo ng permanenteng evacuation center sa lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa. Ayon sa mambabatas, makatutulong ang bagong batas na ito upang hindi na gamitin ang mga paaralan bilang pansamantalang evacuation centers sa panahon ng mga sakuna. Sa ilalim ng Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act (Republic Act No. 12076), dapat itayo ang naturang mga evacuation center sa mga strategic at ligtas na lokasyon sa komunidad na malayo sa panganib. Magsisilbing agaran at pansamantalang silungan ang mga evacuation center para sa mga naapektuhan ng mga kalamidad at sakuna kagaya ng mga bagyo, baha, lindol, pagsabog ng bulkan, apoy, outbreak ng mga sakit, at iba pa. Matagal nang nananawagan si Gatchalian na maisabatas ang panukalang ito mula pa noong una niyang termino bilang senador. Una niyang inihain ang kanyang panukalang batas noong 2016 sa ika-17th Congress at muling inihain ito noong 2019 sa ilalim ng ika-18th Congress. Upang matiyak na matatag ang mga evacuation center, dapat kayanin ng mga ito mga hanging may bilis na hindi bababa sa 300 kilometers per hour at lindol na hindi bababa sa 8.0 magnitude. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas ang mga pasilidad na dapat meron sa mga evacuation center kagaya ng tulugan ng mga evacuees, health care areas, at mga ligtas na espasyo para sa mga bata at kababaihan. Ayon kay Gatchalian, makatutulong ang evacuation center sa mga lungsod at munisipalidad upang matiyak ng mga local government units ang kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan sa panahon ng mga sakuna. Binigyang diin niya rin na nakakaantala sa pag-aaral ng mga bata ang paggamit sa mga paaralan bilang evacuation center. "Ngayong pwede na nating patayuan ang bawat lungsod at munisipalidad ng evacuation center, mas matitiyak natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng mga sakuna. Dahil sa Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, darating ang araw na hindi na tayo gagamit ng mga classroom bilang evacuation center," ani Gatchalian.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.