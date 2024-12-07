PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 6, 2024 Jinggoy: Permanent evacuation centers for every city, municipality now a law WHEN disaster strikes, Filipinos can now seek refuge in storm-resilient, fully-equipped, safe, and decent evacuation centers that will be setup for displaced families affected by natural calamities, human-induced disasters or public health crises, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said. "Hindi natin kontrolado ang kalikasan kaya dapat handa tayo sa pagbibigay ng masisilungan sa panahon ng kawalang-katiyakan. Sa tuwing may matitinding pagbagyo, lindol o pagbaha, ang evacuation centers ang magliligtas sa mga apektadong kababayan natin," Estrada said on the sidelines of the signing into law of Republic Act 12076, or the "Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act" in Malacañang. Estrada, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, shepherded the passage of Senate Bill No. 2451, a priority legislative measure that mandates the establishment of evacuation centers for every city and municipality. RA 12076 provides minimum standards for the facilities and conditions of each evacuation center, ensuring they are built in safe and accessible locations, capable of withstanding super typhoons and seismic activity. It also mandates essential amenities such as sleeping quarters, shower and toilet facilities, kitchens, health care stations, and standby power. The DPWH will be responsible for the construction of new evacuation centers and for upgrading existing structures. Local government units (LGUs) will manage and maintain these centers, which can also serve as civic centers or multi-purpose buildings when not in use during disasters. The establishment of permanent evacuation centers will address the frequent disruption of learning caused by using classrooms as temporary shelters. The Philippine Development Plan cites that 35,648 classrooms in 11,522 schools have been used as evacuation centers, displacing teaching and learning activities. "Kung may maaasahang ligtas na lugar sa panahon ng kagipitan o kalamidad, hindi na mag-aatublili ang mga kababayan natin na lumikas kung kinakailangan at magsumiksik sa mga gyms, paaralan o maging sa mga simbahan para pansamantalang may matutuluyan. Masisiguro na ang kaligtasan ng bawat pamilya, magkakaroon pa sila ng disenteng masisilungan. Mababawasan na rin ang bilang ng mga posibleng masawi tuwing may kalamidad," the veteran lawmaker added.

