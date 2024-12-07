PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 7, 2024 Cayetano backs Senate proposal to expand voting access for overseas Filipinos In a bid to strengthen the democratic rights of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Filipinos abroad, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano expressed support for expanding voting access through new modes such as electronic and postal voting. Cayetano's support followed the submission of Senate Committee Report No. 369 prepared by Senate Committees on Electoral Reforms; and Finance, and sponsored by Senator Imee R. Marcos, on November 27, 2024, which proposes amendments to the Overseas Absentee Voting Act to address challenges faced by overseas voters and prevent their disenfranchisement. "Our OFWs and overseas Filipinos sacrifice so much to contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure they have a voice in choosing leaders who will recognize and enhance their role in our economy, wherever they may be in the world," Cayetano said. He cited the immense contributions of OFWs whose remittances injected $33.5 billion into the Philippine economy in 2023 - equivalent to 8.5% of the country's GDP. A proponent of inclusive governance, Cayetano also said the Committee Report aligns with Article II, Section 5 of the Philippine Constitution which mandates the creation of a secure system for absentee voting for Filipinos abroad. The proposal introduces electronic voting through secure online platforms and postal voting options for those with limited internet access. Additionally, it establishes a system specifically for seafarers, allowing them to cast their ballots electronically without needing to go ashore. To ensure these new modes are both secure and accessible, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is tasked with setting guidelines to protect voter data and ensure ease of use for overseas Filipinos. Cayetano expressed optimism that the proposal, which has broad Senate support, will provide millions of Filipinos abroad with an enhanced opportunity to participate in the Philippines' democratic process, especially in the upcoming 2025 elections. "Our OFWs are critical to our economy and society. It's time we ensure they have a voice in shaping our nation's future," he said. Cayetano, suportado ang pagpapalawak ng pagboto ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa Para palakasin ang demokratikong karapatan ng mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at iba pang Pilipino sa ibang bansa, sinuportahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang panukalang palawakin ang paraan ng pagboto ng mga ito sa pamamagitan ng electronic at postal voting. Ito ay kasunod ng paglalathala ng Senate Committee Report No. 369, na inihain ng Senate Committees on Electoral Reforms; and Finance, at sponsor na si Senador Imee R. Marcos, nitong November 27, 2024. Layunin ng panukalang ito na amyendahan ang Overseas Absentee Voting Act upang tugunan ang mga hamon na nararanasan ng mga botanteng Pilipino sa ibang bansa at maiwasan ang kanilang pagka-disenfranchise. "Our OFWs and overseas Filipinos sacrifice so much to contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure they have a voice in choosing leaders who will recognize and enhance their role in our economy, wherever they may be in the world," wika ni Cayetano. Sinabi rin niya na malaki ang ambag ng mga OFW noong 2023 na may kabuuang $33.5 bilyon na remittances -- katumbas ng 8.5% ng GDP ng bansa. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano na ang panukala ay naaayon sa Article II, Section 5 ng Konstitusyon ng Pilipinas na nag-aatas ng ligtas na sistema para sa absentee voting para sa mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa. Ang panukala ay naglalayong magkaroon ng electronic voting gamit ang mga ligtas na online platform pati na ang postal voting para sa mga may limitadong akses sa internet. Layon din nitong magkaroon ng sistema para sa mga seafarers kung saan maaari silang bumoto online kahit hindi na bumaba ng barko. Upang matiyak ang seguridad at madaling paggamit ng mga bagong paraan ng pagboto, ang Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ay inaatasang magtakda ng mga alituntunin para mapangalagaan ang datos ng mga botante at siguraduhing madaling magamit ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa. Sinabi ni Cayetano ng ang panukala, na may malawak na suporta sa Senado, ay magbibigay sa milyun-milyong Pilipino sa ibang bansa ng mas malawak na pagkakataon na makilahok sa demokratikong proseso ng Pilipinas, lalo na sa nalalapit na halalan sa 2025. "Our OFWs are critical to our economy and society. It's time we ensure they have a voice in shaping our nation's future," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.