Concierge Psych Doc Launches Concierge Mental Health Practice

SHERMAN OAKS, California - Concierge Psych Doc has announced the launch of a new therapy program tailored to men and professionals struggling with anxiety and depression, offering a specialized approach designed to address the unique pressures faced by high-achieving individuals balancing demanding personal and professional lives. The concierge mental health model operates similarly to concierge medical services but focuses specifically on mental health care. In this model, clients pay more per session or clients pay a retainer fee in exchange for personalized, highly accessible mental health services. This approach is designed to provide an elevated level of care with more direct access to therapists who take the time to understand each person’s unique needs, preferences, and goals. Dr. Cohen's unparalleled commitment to excellence, discretion, and results distinguishes her from her colleagues and makes this practice unlike any other in the mental health space.

The initiative, led by Dr. Sharona Cohen, founder of Concierge Psych Doc, responds to a growing need for mental health care that acknowledges the challenges professionals often face. “Struggling is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of being human,” Dr. Cohen said. “Our program is committed to creating a supportive environment where clients can feel understood without judgment. Anxiety and depression can be particularly isolating for those expected to maintain control.”

The program offers flexible scheduling and individualized treatment plans tailored to busy professionals' needs. Through daily check-ins, comprehensive assessments, and a collaborative treatment approach, clients receive targeted support that helps address their specific mental health concerns. Dr. Cohen incorporates a range of therapeutic methods to provide a well-rounded approach, emphasizing that the program’s structure is aimed at fitting seamlessly into clients' lives.

“Many professionals hesitate to seek help due to societal stigmas,” Dr. Cohen noted. “Our goal is to dismantle those barriers and create an accessible path toward mental wellness. This program focuses on empowering clients to recognize and process their emotions while building healthier coping mechanisms.”

As Dr. Cohen explains, clients can also opt for online therapy, which works much like in-person therapy. “At first, it may seem odd, but we can get a lot done, even online, and get clients moving forward as long as they are willing to invest in the process,” she states.

“Therapy can play a critical role in decision-making, improve personal relationships, and contribute to a fulfilling life,” Dr. Cohen added. “Our program is about more than symptom management; it’s about evolving, building resilience, and personal growth.”

As Dr. Cohen puts it, the launch comes at a time of increased recognition of mental health’s role in workplace success. As awareness grows, more professionals are turning to therapy to enhance not only personal well-being but also performance and leadership capabilities. Concierge Psych Doc’s new program seeks to meet these evolving needs with targeted, empathetic care.

Concierge Psych Doc's therapy program for men and professionals is available for consultations at https://www.laconciergetherapist.com/.

Contact Details:

Business: Concierge Psych Doc

Contact Name: Sharona Cohen

Contact Email: drsharonacohen@gmail.com

Website: https://www.laconciergetherapist.com/

Country: United States

