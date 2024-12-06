S. 3849, Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act of 2024

S. 3849 would authorize the appropriation of $5 million, to remain available through 2028, for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to award grants to U.S. organizations to host meetings that establish standards for artificial intelligence (AI). The bill also would require NIST to report to the Congress concerning federal support for the development of technical standards for AI and to create a web portal to help agencies and industry participate in developing such standards. CBO estimates that enacting S. 3849 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

