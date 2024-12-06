S. 4212, American Music Tourism Act of 2024

S. 4212 would require the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Travel and Tourism to promote music tourism in the United States and periodically report to the Congress on those activities. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4212 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.