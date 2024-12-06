S. 4569, TAKE IT DOWN Act

S. 4569 would prohibit the publication of nonconsensual intimate images. Upon request from a victim, online platforms would need to immediately remove such images. The legislation would require enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice; violators would be subject to criminal and civil penalties. CBO estimates that any additional collections of penalties would be insignificant. Criminal fines are recorded as revenues, deposited into the Crime Victims Fund, and spent without further appropriation. Civil penalties are deposited into the general fund of the Treasury and recorded as revenues. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4569 would increase direct spending and revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2024-2033 period. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.