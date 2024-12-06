S. 4579, Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2024

S. 4579 would reauthorize the Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Act and establish the membership of the Northwest Straits Advisory Commission. Under the bill, that commission would coordinate with state, local, and tribal governments and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to design projects to restore marine waters and habitats of the Northwest Straits region. The bill would authorize the commission to accept and spend donations to carry out its responsibilities; the receipt and spending of those donations are recorded as direct spending. Because the receipt and spending would offset each other, CBO estimates that enacting S. 4579 would have a negligible effect on direct spending. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4579 would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.