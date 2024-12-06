The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 2 December, 2024

Nuuk Celebrates New International Airport

As reported by Forbes on December 3, the new international airport has opened in Nuuk, Greenland, with the airport receiving its first transatlantic flight from Copenhagen, Denmark. Previously, Kangerlussuaq Airport in northern Greenland served as the hub for international flights, requiring passengers to take connecting flights to reach Nuuk and other parts of Greenland. Now, for the first time, there is a direct route between Nuuk and Copenhagen, as well as with Reykjavik, Iceland. Several air carriers have also announced additional routes to Nuuk for next year, including direct flights from New York. (Forbes)

Take 1: The opening of the international airport in Nuuk is a major milestone for Greenland’s development. The new airport will shorten travel times and reduce the complexity of reaching the nation’s capital, home to more than a third of Greenland’s population. The improved connectivity also creates new economic opportunities, especially for tourism and hospitality. Strengthening and diversifying the economy is a critical priority for Greenland’s government, particularly in the context of its path towards independence from Denmark. The territory’s annual subsidy from Denmark accounts for roughly 20 percent of the economy and over half of the public budget. Moreover, the island’s economy is one of the smallest in the world and fishing remains its largest industry. However, the Greenlandic government has identified the tourism sector as a key area for growth. With the region becoming more accessible due to climate change, Arctic tourism has become increasingly popular, as evidenced by the many airlines already planning new routes to Nuuk next year. Yet, Arctic tourism also presents challenges. Growing activity could increase pollution, lead to disturbances to Arctic peoples, wildlife, and cultural sites, and exacerbate other social and environmental risks in the vulnerable region. A sudden expansion of the tourism industry could also overwhelm Greenland’s limited infrastructure. Nevertheless, the new international airport in Nuuk is a notable accomplishment and highlights the continued development of Greenland. (Council on Foreign Relations, The Arctic Council, The Guardian)

Norwegian Government Suspends Plans for Deep-sea Mining

As reported by Reuters on December 2, the Norwegian government has announced the suspension of the inaugural seabed licensing round for deep-sea mining in several areas of the Arctic. The government had intended to offer the permits in the first half of 2025. The SV party, which is outside of the governing coalition, forced the decision by demanding that the licensing round be stopped in exchange for the party’s support for the budget. Although the licensing round has been paused, the government will continue the preparatory work, including developing regulations and environmental assessments. (Reuters)

Take 2: The suspension of the first licensing round for deep-sea mining in Norway is a significant change in policy for the Norwegian government. Last year, the Norwegian parliament approved a proposal to open large portions of the seabed near Svalbard for commercial deep-sea mining following the discovery of substantial amounts of metals and minerals on the seafloor, including rare earth elements. The government stated that mining these resources would help support the development of green technologies and reduce Europe’s dependence on other countries for critical minerals. However, due to uncertainty over the potential impacts of deep-sea mining, Norway’s plans have faced opposition from environmental organizations and the international community. The deep sea is one of the world’s largest habitats, supporting numerous unique ecosystems and a diverse range of marine life, but it is also one of the least explored. Experts warned that disturbing these areas could severely affect the region’s ecosystem and biodiversity. The destructive and extractive nature of deep-sea mining could also displace large amounts of sediment, spread noise pollution, and inflict lasting damage to the seabed. Therefore, the SV-party’s successful effort to block the government’s plans is an important achievement that will help preserve the Arctic and marine environment. Although the Norwegian government views the pause as temporary, it should seriously consider the overwhelming opposition and take a more cautious approach to deep-sea mining. (AP News, BBC News, Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, London School of Economics and Political Science)

Ice-free Arctic May Occur Sooner Than Expected

As reported by Phys.org on December 3, researchers have determined that there is a possibility that the first ice-free day in the Arctic Ocean, defined as less than 1 million square kilometers of ice, could occur as early as 2027. The study, which was published in Nature Communications, analyzed over 300 computer simulations of sea ice melt. While the majority of the models predict that the first ice-free day could occur sometime after 2030, nine simulations estimate that it could happen within 3 to 6 years. The scientists emphasized that severe reductions in emissions could delay the timeline. (Phys.org)

Take 3: The findings that the first ice-free day in the Arctic Ocean could occur within the next few years is highly concerning. Although this situation is an extreme scenario, the research demonstrates that it is possible. Arctic ice has already undergone significant changes due to rapidly rising temperatures. Sea ice has a vital role in many regional and global processes, and the loss of this ice could have disastrous consequences. Sea ice helps regulate heat in the Arctic Ocean by reflecting sunlight and venting excess solar energy. However, melting ice exposes dark, open water that absorbs sunlight, driving intense warming in the region. Furthermore, sea ice is culturally significant for Indigenous peoples and supports a variety of species, including polar bears, walruses, and seals. The loss of sea ice can also disrupt vital ocean currents, such as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. Thus, sea ice is responsible for and connected to a range of social and ecological functions. As carbon emissions and global temperatures continue to increase, sea ice melt is likely to intensify, and sustained warming risks pushing the ice past its tipping point, leading to irreversible melting. Although current trends suggest that the Arctic will become ice-free at some point in the future, the study should compel immediate climate action to delay this possibility and reduce the time the ocean stays ice-free. (Climate Action Network, National Snow and Ice Data Center, US Geological Survey)

New Amphibious Warfare Center Established in Northern Norway

As reported by The Barents Observer on November 29, Norway has established an allied amphibious warfare center in Sørreisa, located in northern Norway. The center aims to provide NATO allies, especially the United States, British, and Dutch armed forces, with a dedicated facility for amphibious training in Arctic conditions. The training center will be able to accommodate several hundred soldiers and will include barracks, supply facilities, and operational areas. The Norwegian military does not have its own amphibious forces. (The Barents Observer)

Take 4: The establishment of the allied amphibious warfare center in Sørreisa follows many other defense-related investments in northern Norway and highlights the Norwegian government’s efforts to strengthen the region as a hub for NATO. Earlier this year, the Norwegian parliament adopted a long-term defense plan to spend NOK 611 billion on the military over the next twelve years, with the total defense budget reaching NOK 1635 billion by 2036. Moreover, the government has proposed additional increases to the defense budget for next year with specific measures for the High North, fulfilling NATO’s goal for its members to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense. In addition to these investments, Norway has worked to strengthen its role within the alliance and affirm its position as a leader in Arctic security affairs. Norway has hosted thousands of allied forces for NATO cold-weather exercises, and several countries have agreements to utilize bases in northern Norway to train their troops in Arctic conditions. Despite not having its own amphibious forces, the new training center is another useful asset for allied forces to enhance their capabilities and improve interoperability. Additionally, with key military installations, such as the Joint Air Operations Center, already based in Sørreisa, the addition of the amphibious warfare center further develops northern Norway as a critical area for NATO cooperation. (Government of Norway, High North News, Royal Navy, The Barents Observer)

New Research: Under-Ice Microbes At Risk

As reported by Eye on the Arctic on December 2, a new study published in Scientific Reports found that as sea ice melts due to rising temperatures, specialized microbes that live under the ice are being replaced by more general species located in warmer, open waters. The study analyzed samples from open water and beneath the ice taken from four areas of northern Canada. The scientists warn that the loss of ice habitats and these ice-associated microbial communities could have widespread impacts on biodiversity and ecosystem functions in the Arctic Ocean. (Eye on the Arctic)

Take 5: The new study on ice-associated microbes draws attention to yet another shift in the Arctic environment as the region changes dramatically due to intense warming. Hidden beneath the sea ice, there are incredibly diverse communities of microbes that are uniquely adapted to the Arctic’s harsh conditions and have a vital role in the region’s ecosystem. Ice-associated microbes, such as algae, form the foundation of the Arctic marine food web. They are eaten by many microorganisms, zooplankton, and other microscopic animals, which are, in turn, prey to fish larvae and juvenile fish, continuing up through the food chain. Other microbes like bacteria also have important functions by breaking down and recycling nutrients back to the algae. However, these rare, specialized microbial communities are increasingly threatened by climate change. Rising temperatures have contributed to significant sea ice melt, shrinking the habitat that these microbes depend on. Changes in ocean salinity due to glacial and ice melt could also place additional stress on these communities. Moreover, with several models estimating that the Arctic could soon become ice-free, some of these ice-associated microbial communities could be severely altered or even eliminated entirely. Given their importance for the Arctic ecosystem, further research should continue to examine ice-associated microbial communities to better understand the changes they are experiencing and the potential ecological impacts of these shifts. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Polar Biology, Sea Ice Portal)