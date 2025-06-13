The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 9 June, 2025

Quebec Authorities Monitoring Tuberculosis Outbreaks in Nunavik

As reported by CBC News on June 10, Quebec’s public health service stated that it is closely monitoring the increasing number of tuberculosis cases in Nunavik. Currently, six communities in the region are experiencing outbreaks of the disease, and Nunavik is on track for a third consecutive year of record-high cases. Mayors from the region’s 14 Inuit communities have called for a declaration of a public health emergency, but no decision has been made yet as Quebec’s health ministry assesses the situation. (CBC News)

Take 1: The growing number of tuberculosis cases in Nunavik highlights the need for stronger healthcare systems in the Canadian North. Although incidences of tuberculosis are relatively low throughout much of Canada, there continue to be regular outbreaks across the Arctic, particularly in Inuit communities. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, tuberculosis rates among Inuit were more than 500 times higher than non-Indigenous Canadians in 2023. These highly disproportionate rates are primarily due to historic underinvestment in the region, which has resulted in critical resource shortages and insufficient medical infrastructure that undermine disease treatment. Moreover, recent housing crises and rising costs have led many to live in overcrowded or inadequate conditions, which further facilitates the spread of illnesses and increases the potential for outbreaks. With communities in Nunavik continuing to experience record-high cases of tuberculosis, Quebec’s health ministry should provide immediate assistance to enable local health centers to adequately address the escalating crisis. Alongside these measures, the federal and provincial governments must also strengthen efforts to eliminate tuberculosis in the region through long-term investments in early detection capabilities, public health infrastructure, and other initiatives that tackle the root causes of tuberculosis in Inuit communities. Tuberculosis is a preventable disease, and through urgent and sustained action, Canada can reduce the disparity in tuberculosis rates between Inuit and non-Indigenous Canadians. (CBC News, Nunatsiaq News, Public Health Agency of Canada, World Health Organization)

French and Danish Leaders To Visit Greenland

As reported by Aljazeera on June 7, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will host French President Emmanuel Macron and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for an official visit to the island on June 15. The three leaders will discuss security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, climate change, energy, and critical minerals. According to statements from the French presidency, the trip also aims to strengthen cooperation and sovereignty in the region. (Aljazeera)

Take 2: The official visit by the French and Danish leaders to Greenland highlights the tense foreign policy situation in the Arctic. The US recently heightened its efforts to gain control of Greenland, including by expanding its intelligence gathering activities and reiterating threats against the island. The Trump administration has argued that Greenland is essential for US national security and that Denmark has not done enough to protect the semi-autonomous territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. While Denmark and Greenland have consistently rebuffed US claims, Denmark is now stepping up its actions to assert its sovereignty and project a united front against US efforts. In addition to the upcoming trip, the Danish government announced that the armed forces will be increasing their presence in Greenland to strengthen operational capabilities and support societal security. Danish forces that will be deployed to patrol and operate in the territory include helicopters, F-16 fighter jets, and a naval frigate. These measures are a direct response to the US’ aggressive rhetoric and address some of the core criticisms from the Trump administration. Moreover, the combined visit emphasizes that Denmark and Europe are committed to supporting Greenland as it faces unacceptable US pressure. While the current situation has made relations between the US and Denmark increasingly complex, continued intrusions by the US risk alienating other European allies as well. (High North News, NBC News, Reuters)

New Study Finds Climate Change Intensified Arctic Heatwave

As reported by Euronews on June 11, a new study from the World Weather Attribution has found that the record-breaking heatwave in Iceland and Greenland in May was made 3°C warmer due to human-caused climate change. Last month, temperatures exceeded 26°C in Iceland, a new national record for the month. In Greenland, temperatures reached 14.3°C, and the intense heat from May 15-21 corresponded with a 17 times higher than average melting rate of the Greenland ice sheet. (Euronews)

Take 3: The latest analysis on the heatwave in the Arctic draws attention to the alarming rate of warming across the region. The Arctic is heating up nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, with temperatures continuing to set new records throughout the High North. This intense warming contributes to many of the region’s challenges, such as melting sea ice, wildfires, permafrost thaw, and glacial melt. These issues have severe consequences for Arctic communities and wildlife, but they also pose serious risks to the global ecosystem. For instance, sustained warming could further accelerate the thawing of the Greenland ice sheet, releasing significant amounts of water and possibly leading to irreversible melting. The ice sheet is already the second-largest contributor to sea-level rise, impacting communities globally through coastal erosion, saltwater intrusion, and flooding. Additionally, the runoff from the ice sheet can affect the salinity, temperature, and density of Arctic waters, potentially weakening important ocean currents that regulate the global climate. The new World Weather Attribution study provides clear evidence that human activity is intensifying Arctic warming and is yet another warning that the world must take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change and preserve the Arctic. Without drastic efforts, temperatures in the Arctic will continue to break new records, transforming the region and impacting environmental processes worldwide. (NASA Earth Observatory, National Snow and Ice Data Center, Norwegian Polar Institute)

JFC Norfolk Commander Visit Norwegian Joint Headquarters

As reported by High North News on June 6, officers from the Joint Force Command Norfolk visited the Norwegian Joint Headquarters at Reitan as part of the “Warfighting Talks” conversations. The discussions focused on the continued growth of JFC Norfolk, and the visit aims to ensure that Norway’s defense plans and activities are aligned with the command’s regional strategy and direction. JFC Norfolk is NATO’s newest operational headquarters and is responsible for the North Atlantic and Arctic, including the Nordic countries. (High North News)

Take 4: The official visit to Norway by the leaders of JFC Norfolk signals that the Arctic is a key area of importance for NATO. Established in 2018, JFC Norfolk developed as a response to the evolving security situation in the High North and is particularly focused on defending sea lines of communications between North America and Europe. The Commander of JFC Norfolk also serves as the Commander of the US Navy Second Fleet, which adds significant operational capabilities and coordination. Thus, the new headquarters provides a closer link between US forces and northern Europe, strengthening deterrence and readiness in the Arctic and High North. As JFC Norfolk continues to further develop its command structure, discussions with partner nations are important to synchronize activities and integrate NATO and national defense plans. The Nordic countries, especially Norway, have a vital role in providing situational awareness and conducting operations through the new command to support the broader alliance. Additionally, Norway’s P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, submarines, and other Arctic capabilities strengthen NATO’s capacity to operate in the region. As relations and the security situation in the Arctic become increasingly complex, JFC Norfolk is a critical institution that further solidifies the defense relationship among NATO allies in the North and ensures a greater focus on Arctic defense. (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Joint Forces Command Norfolk, The Arctic Institute, The Norwegian Government)

Oceans Are Transporting Centuries-old Mercury to the Arctic

As reported by Phys.org on June 12, new research published in Nature Communications has found that ocean currents may be transporting legacy mercury pollution from other parts of the world into the Arctic. By analyzing over 700 tissue and environmental samples from across Greenland, collected over a 40-year period, researchers identified distinct regional differences in mercury that corresponded with specific ocean currents, allowing them to trace the sources and transport pathways of the pollutant. As mercury can take centuries to reach Greenland via ocean currents, the scientists note that the contaminant poses a long-term risk for the region. (Phys.org)

Take 5: Despite the Arctic’s remoteness, the new research on mercury highlights the Arctic’s increasingly dangerous position as the “chemical sink” of the globe, with the region serving as the final destination for many types of pollution. Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that can persist in the environment for extended periods, particularly in water and soil. The contaminant is known to bioaccumulate and biomagnify, which means that levels of mercury build up through the Arctic food web. As a result, many marine predators, such as polar bears, whales, and birds, have increasingly high concentrations of mercury, threatening the region’s sensitive ecosystem. The growth of mercury up the food chain is also a serious concern for human health, particularly for Indigenous communities that rely on locally harvested fish, seabirds, and marine mammals for their diet. In addition to outside sources of mercury, permafrost thaw has resulted in greater contamination from within the region as well. Over thousands of years, a substantial amount of mercury has become sequestered in Arctic permafrost, and rising temperatures risk releasing high levels of the toxic metal back into the environment. Thus, mercury, along with other persistent pollutants such as plastics and PFAS, is a long-term and growing challenge for the Arctic. Understanding the origins and transport pathways of these contaminants is a crucial step in better protecting the Arctic’s communities and wildlife. (Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, Environmental Protection Agency, The Arctic Council, University of Southern California)