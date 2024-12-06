Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff on Dec. 7, 2024 for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
NEWS RELEASE
Dec. 6, 2024
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.
The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, and remain at half-staff until 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.
